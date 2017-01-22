Direct Access Lab Now Offers Customers Prompt DOT Drug Screens

DOT Drug & Alcohol Testing Errors in drug screens typically occur from lack of knowledge

Medical lab testing through hospitals and other traditional methods can be costly and provide slow results. Often the results of a simple test will take days to arrive to the end customer, having to travel through medical records and doctor review. Any Lab Test Now offers customers direct access to their lab tests, bypassing the cost and delay of traditional means. Now all employees of the Frisco and Plano locations of Any Lab Test Now are trained in Department of Transportation collection, giving them the ability to test for drug and alcohol levels.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has many rules and requirements to which lab collectors must adhere when collecting specimens for drug and alcohol screens. Any Lab Test Now of Frisco and Plano is able to perform all drug and alcohol tests, whether DOT or non-DOT, according to this strict standard. "I take the education and training of my employees very seriously," said franchise owner Greg Johnson. "When it comes to drug and alcohol testing, you may not get a second chance to fix a mistake.”

In fact, the employees at Johnson’s franchise are held to an even higher standard than just DOT training. They have also been trained in Any Lab Test Now’s DATIA DOT collector course and the LifeLoc breath alcohol training. "Errors in drug screens typically occur from lack of knowledge," said Johnson. "The level of training required by my employees is tough, but at the end of the day they know how to do their job well."

In addition to drug and alcohol screens, Any Lab Test Now offers thousands of medical lab tests without appointment or doctor’s order, giving its customers the highest degree of control and promptness as well as cost effectiveness with no insurance needed.

About Any Lab Test Now

Any Lab Test Now is a lab testing company that provides direct access to its customers. With thousands of medical lab tests to choose from, customers need no appointment and only 15 minutes to complete drug screenings, paternity DNA tests, anonymous STD tests, and other medical lab tests. Results are quick and easy to receive with text message notification and opportunity to download, fax, or email. For more information, visit http://www.AnyLabTestNow.com.