Healthy Hispanic Living Career Center HHL provides a timely course-correction and new best practices to guide Hispanics towards self-advocacy and preventive care

Healthy Hispanic Living.com (HHL) has announced the launch of its new Career Center, which includes an online Training Center for Hispanics to learn about and begin the process of pursuing a career in healthcare.

Healthy Hispanic Living.com (HHL) is a culturally-relevant content marketing and career development platform that supports the unique position of medical institutions, pharmaceutical, retail-healthcare and consumer brands to change the mindset Latinos have towards preventive care and careers in healthcare. These are two critical opportunity gaps that are not being adequately addressed despite the surging U.S. Hispanic population.

“Historically, Hispanics have not managed their overall state of health very well,” says Glenn Llopis, CEO and Founder. “HHL provides a timely course-correction and new best practices to guide Hispanics towards self-advocacy and preventive care. HHL engages Hispanics to share their courageous personal stories, while concurrently encouraging and guiding Hispanics to pursue careers in the healthcare and biomedical fields through the new Career Center.”

“The gap is widening between the rapidly-growing Hispanic community and the shortage of physicians culturally equipped to serve them,” says Joseph Alvarnas, M.D., director of value-based analytics at City of Hope – a leading cancer treatment and research center that is a human resources, marketing and community benefits partner in support of the Healthy Hispanic Living platform. “Beyond physicians, Latinos are underrepresented in the healthcare workforce across all functional roles and responsibilities. HHL was created to solve these issues by enabling Hispanics to serve as healthy-living advocates for preventive care, and by guiding them to pursue careers in healthcare so they can play a more influential role in the industry and improve how our diverse communities are served. With our catchment area representing 46% Hispanics, HHL will serve as an additional solution-set to our expanding multi-ethnic enterprise strategy.”

HHL’s objective is to guide Hispanics to elevate their overall state of health and pursuit of health care careers by providing meaningful solutions to their healthcare inequities and a roadmap towards employment in the healthcare industry. This need has become more urgent as the nation’s demographics continue to shift, and healthcare disparities worsen, even as more Hispanics have gained health insurance and access to healthcare under the Affordable Care Act.

For example, U.S. Hispanics have a 66% higher risk of being diagnosed with chronic disease than non-Hispanic whites, making them disproportionately affected by diabetes, obesity and heart disease. Obesity rates in Hispanics are higher (43% vs. 35% of all adults), while 79% are overweight and 26% have high blood pressure.

To bridge the widening gap between Hispanics in need of health and preventive care, and the physicians who can best help them, HHL creates greater awareness and supports resources that encourage Latinos to learn about and ultimately pursue careers in healthcare, where they are woefully underrepresented in the workforce. HHL also addresses the overall STEM gap, whereby Hispanics are 15% of the U.S. workforce but only account for 7% of STEM workers.

As Population Health initiatives increase at more Fortune 500 corporations – and medical institutions, pharmaceutical companies, retail-healthcare and consumer brands are taking more aggressive steps to help manage the overall health and wellness of their employees and consumers – HHL provides a unique platform to come together, raise awareness and fuel diversity of thought, which will help accelerate solutions to the talent gap and increase awareness on the opportunity gaps that exist in the delivery of health and wellness to Hispanic and underserved communities.

“As the nation’s largest pharmacy innovation company, we recognize the strong connection between a culturally diverse workforce and the ability to provide quality, culturally competent patient care,” said Randy Martinez, Director of Strategic Diversity Management for CVS Health, which supported the development of the HHL Career Center. “With the significant growth in the nation’s diverse populations, our partnership with Healthy Hispanic Living is a powerful tool for helping Hispanic people on their path to better health and ensuring that we are building a culturally and linguistically diverse workforce to serve all patients.”

For those seeking jobs, mentors and other opportunities, a highlight of particular interest is the newly-launched Training Center as a product offering in the HHL Career Center. The ultimate goal of the training center is to help Hispanics find a job, build their professional network, earn a mentor relationship and maximize their full talent potential.

The HHL Training Center also offers curriculum featuring proven best practices for healthcare employers to attract, recruit and guide the success of Hispanic talent. Additionally, training curriculum has been created for parents to learn about the careers open to their children in healthcare and to help them plan a path for their future, such as choosing the right college, financing options and more.

In support of younger Hispanic professionals, the training center offers a high-impact, interactive, virtual training experience that tracks training progress, measures results and monitors overall engagement to assure users create the momentum they need to accomplish their healthcare career goals.

For more information about Healthy Hispanic Living and its new Career Center, please contact Sandy Sickler at sandy(at)healthyhispanicliving(dot)com or via phone at 949-842-6204.