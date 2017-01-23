The RPOA, being at the heart of an active RPO ecosystem, is positioned to making a difference in the healthy growth and development of the RPO industry under the leadership of the new advisory board.

The new RPOA Advisory Board, consisting of John Younger, CEO of Accolo, Pam Verhoff, President of Advanced RPO, Ryan Baca, Vice President of About Talent, Cory Kruse, President of Novotus, and Stan Maupin, Co-founder of Encorepreneur!, will provide strategic direction and thought leadership to the association. “The RPOA, being at the heart of an active RPO ecosystem, is positioned to making a difference in the healthy growth and development of the RPO industry under the leadership of the new advisory board,” said Lamees Abourahma, President of the RPOA.

Members of the advisory board bring in industry knowledge, connections, thought leadership, and drive to the association. “I’m proud and excited to be an advisor for the RPOA board,” said Ms. Verhoff. “The RPOA provides tremendous tools and resources to educate the HR community on the benefits of RPO and help further the growth of our RPO industry.”

“Our advisory members have been strongly committed and involved in the association. Stepping up to the advisory board elevates their sense of belonging and desire to making a difference in the industry,” said Ms. Abourahma. The advisory board includes founding members, Accolo and Novotus, along with newer members, About Talent, an RPOA member since 2013, and Advanced RPO, an RPOA member since 2015. “I am honored to contribute to the preeminent association within the RPO industry, and am excited about the value RPOA creates for customers and providers alike.” says Ryan Baca, About Talent Vice President.

About the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA)

The Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA) strives to make a difference in the human resource (HR) world by being the educational leader for recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and by helping the RPO community connect, collaborate and grow. Founded in 2005 as the first ever association of RPO thought leaders, today the RPOA provides many educational resources including webinars, ebooks, blogs, newsletter, and a searchable directory of vetted RPO vendors. Learn more at: http://www.rpoassociation.org