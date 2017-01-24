Swiftwick socks launches new brand identity by “Chasing Adventure”

Whether their chosen terrain is tarmac, trails or the fairway, Swiftwick gives our customers three things better than any socks in the world.

Swiftwick, a leading athletic performance sock company, announced its new brand identity – “Chase Adventure. It Fits You.™” Thousands of customer-supplied images help the company tell its story about the world’s best fitting socks. The company’s core mission remains the same – empowering life’s adventures in running, cycling, hiking, golf and other activities. A new website, aimed at supporting more than 1500 dealer locations from coast to coast, launched in January 2017.

“Whether their chosen terrain is tarmac, trails or the fairway, Swiftwick gives our customers three things better than any socks in the world,” said Chuck Smith, the company’s president. “Our performance gear features the best fit and superior dryness to create a blister-free environment that makes Swiftwick the best sock you will ever wear.”

The company has a proud history of producing Contoured Compression Fit™ socks that are well known in many running and cycling circles as the best fitting socks on the market. The company’s product development regimen, from fiber engineering to knitting processes, is the company’s secret to fast growth since it began in 2008. Swiftwick continues to use the most sustainable manufacturing processes available, including never applying topical chemicals to produce moisture wicking socks. Rather, Swiftwick’s Fiber-First™ Moisture Wicking uses advanced engineered materials and construction techniques to create mechanical moisture wicking that is superior in the market.

Swiftwick socks are 100 percent Made in the USA. Nashville, Tenn. remains the base of the operation with manufacturing only a few hours away in Chattanooga, Tenn. Since the company manufactures all of its products in the USA, it enables them to better partner with dealers by having complete control of the supply and quality of each product. This allows Swiftwick to offer Made in the USA advantages such as free shipping and zero minimum orders to support consumer demand. There are no plans to move manufacturing, despite the pressure from overseas competitors.

“Swiftwick is fortunate to have an engaged audience of customers who pursue adventure,” said Elliott Cunningham, vice-president of marketing. “Our branding has been inspired by our professional and everyday athletes and their passions, and our goal is to share their experiences and inspire others to Chase Adventure.™”

To learn more about why Swiftwick says the best socks matter, visit http://www.swiftwick.com.

About Swiftwick

Since 2008, Swiftwick has aimed to fuel any adventure with the best socks designed by athletes for athletes. By fusing personal experience with the most advanced fibers, Swiftwick’s superior socks will propel performance, so athletes can “Chase Adventure.™” Swiftwick is headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn.