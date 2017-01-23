CECO Environmental is pleased to announce that, effective December 21st, 2016, Dean Pump, a CECO Environmental brand, recognized worldwide for high-quality centrifugal pumps, and an industry leader in developing pumps for handling high-temperature liquids, has entered into a distribution agreement with Dorian Drake International Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Dorian Drake will be responsible for sales in specific international markets, including all of Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South America.

This agreement is the first step in a major initiative for the Dean Pump brand to globalize its business with local sales and support. ”We are very excited about expanding our geographic footprint with the support of Dorian Drake, whose mission of building world-class distribution for leading manufacturers in select industries is fully aligned with our needs,” states Gennaro A. D’Alterio, President of CECO Environmental’s Global Fluid Handling and Filtration business. “We will provide a new heightened level of local service and support to our existing customers while driving our core focus in various high-temperature applications.”

“We are extremely pleased to add Dean Pump to our Industrial products line card,” said Ed Pysa, Industrial & Environmental Group Manager at Dorian Drake International. “We believe Dean Pump’s products provide an array of USA-made high quality pump products for handling high-temperature liquids and fit a target market that we serve. We are excited about this new agreement with this well-established and innovative company.”

About Dean Pump

In August 2013, Dean Pump became a part of CECO Environmental. The Dean Pump brand is recognized worldwide for high quality pumps that handle a broad range of industrial applications for the chemical, petrochemical, refining, pharmaceutical, plastics, pulp and paper, and food processing industries. Dean pumps are particularly recognized for handling hot oil and hot water applications with temperatures to 850° F (454° C). Since 1869, Dean Pump has provided rugged, field-proven equipment that has set the industry’s standard for performance and reliability. Dean Pump is part of CECO’s Met-Pro Global Pump Solutions group, a leading niche-oriented global provider of solutions and products for the pumping of corrosive, abrasive and high temperature liquids, which also, offers the internationally recognized Fybroc® and Sethco® pump brands. For more information, visit the brand’s web site at http://www.mp-gps.com.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental is a leading global technology company that is committed to clean, safe and efficient fluid handling and filtration, energy, and environmental air pollution control. Through its well-known brands, CECO provides a wide spectrum of products and services that play a vital role in helping companies achieve exacting production standards, and meet increasing plant needs and stringent emissions control regulations. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.cecoenviro.com.

About Dorian Drake International

Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales, marketing, customer service, traffic, credit and collections for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive; foodservice equipment; hardware and lawn and garden; industrial and environmental; and medical. To learn more, go to http://www.doriandrake.com.