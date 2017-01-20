Finovate Conferences Celebrate its 10th Anniversary

Organizers of the Finovate Conferences, celebrate their 10th anniversary, releasing new data today, showcasing accomplishments of past presenters including obtaining direct customer traction for new product releases, raising funding, and many other longer term business results. With the application deadline for FinovateSpring fast approaching, Finovate is encouraging companies around the globe to apply to their unique demo only style event.

A December survey of 110 companies out of 700 that have presented at Finovate found that, 56 percent of respondents have attained customers, 46 percent have received funding after, and 16 percent have been acquired.

“We pride ourselves on our ability to bring meaningful business impact to those that demo,” said Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate. “There is no greater pride for the Finovate team than hearing about customer and investor acquisitions, strategic partnerships and other successes that have generated as a result of our presenters demoing at Finovate.”

Finovate brings together more than 1,000 hand-picked leading fintech innovators in a unique, short-form, seven-minute demo-only format. Over the course of ten years, more than 700 fintech companies worldwide have taken the stage in New York, San Francisco and London, attracting more than 16,000 attendees.

“Within 6 weeks of demoing at our first Finovate, we were closing deals from leads that we received from it,” said Scott Pitts, CEO of oFlows (since acquired by Andera).

Known for showcasing the best-of-the-best in the fintech industry, Finovate’s events go unrivaled for those looking to demo new technology or get discovered by prominent institutions. But, from startups sharing their stories for the very first time, to established financial brands launching ground-breaking products, Finovate is on everyone’s radar.

“We developed more new business opportunities at Finovate than we did the entire quarter preceding the show,” said Jeff Mullen, CEO of Dynamics.

FinovateSpring will return to San Jose, California April 26-27 with the deadline to present being Friday, Feb 3. To apply to demo, please follow this link.

"We no longer attend any other fintech conferences, except Finovate,” said Matt Ankrum, co-founder of BodeTree. “The conference was bar none and the best use of our time and resources.”

