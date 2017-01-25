FCPX Plugin - ProBrand Fashion - Pixel Film Studios ProBrand Fashion contains a set of 30 fashioned designed logo reveals which can be easily customized inside of Final Cut Pro X

"ProBrand Fashion contains a set of 30 fashioned designed logo reveals which can be easily customized inside of Final Cut Pro X," said Christina Austin - CEO of Pixel Film Studios.

ProBrand Accents includes 30 shape mask reveal animations. Easily reveal any type of logo with easy to use drop zones and a universal set of animations. Editors can select from a variety of unique accent boxes, lines and more. In addition, users can modify each preset to fit any logo design. Also, with the included sliders and color pickers, making a unique logo reveal has never been easier in FCPX.

ProBrand Accents makes displaying any logo easy and quick. Each preset includes easy to use sliders and color pickers that allow users to customize the style to match any logo. Easily adjust the scale, rotation and position with intuitive on screen controls provided with every preset. Adjust the shape backdrop type, color, scale and opacity to fit any logo ranging from corporate abstract logos to cartoon character styled logos. Making a personalized logo reveal has never been easier, on account of ProBrand Accents.

ProBrand Accents offer users an easy solution for revealing any logo. Furthermore, each Preset animation includes a customizable accent animations that allows users to easily reveal any logo. As a result users never have to get bogged down with setting animation keyframes ever again. Click and drag any of the 30 professionally animated presets into the timeline and let ProBrand Accents do the rest.

Editors can easily adjust the style of background effects with easy to use sliders and color controls. In addition, users can adjust background effects that include gradients and blurs. Change the look and feel of any logo reveal by simply clicking on the included sliders and color controls. Users can even choose to fade in the background effects or turn it off all together. To conclude, making a logo reveal in Final Cut Pro X has never been easier.

