MediaMax Network

MediaMax Network (MMN), the leading provider of local advertising solutions, announces a new research presentation with MPA – The Association of Magazine Media. In an upcoming webinar on January 25, 2017, MPA and MediaMax will explore the “power of print” and take a look at how the mind works in driving print advertising efficacy. Together, they will present on the hot topic of message retention in the digital age.

“Advertising has experienced unprecedented changes in recent years. Brands, large and small, are now challenged with more options than ever”, stated Jackie Graziano, Vice President of Marketing at MediaMax Network. “Critical thinking about how to allocate within the marketing mix is not only needed, but required. We are thrilled to come together with MPA to shed light on why print advertising is still a critical medium. MPA has extensive research on this topic and will add a powerful perspective to the conversation.”

Some key findings:



Reading on screen is more superficial, leads to more skimming, and is characterized by less prolonged concentration.

In the case of advertising, print advertising activates neural activity associated with desirability and reward.

Digital platforms work best when they are connected to powerful traditional media, such as print magazines.

“Digital is the fastest growing category in terms of allocated U.S. ad spend, but there's one form of media that smart marketers are still obsessed with: Print. Studies continually show that print magazines deliver stronger advertiser ROI even when a lot of other media are in the mix”, stated Linda Thomas Brooks, President and CEO, MPA. “There has been a wide range of research done on this topic and we are looking forward to sharing key insights and empowering marketers to understand the true impact of the medium. We encourage advertisers and agencies to join this discussion.”

To join the MPA and MMN webinar on January 25 (1pmET), please register here. You can also access MediaMax’s Neuroscience eBook for information on this topic.

About MediaMax Network

Founded in 2003, MediaMax Network partners with the world’s leading media and digital marketing companies to provide geo-targeted print, data, and digital advertising solutions in hundreds of local markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. As the exclusive local advertising partner of Condé Nast, MMN delivers integrated local ad programs to more than 1,000 clients across a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, travel, healthcare, professional services, and more. http://www.mediamaxnetwork.com

About MPA – The The Association of Magazine Media

MPA – The Association of Magazine Media is the primary advocate and voice for the magazine media industry, driving thought leadership and game-changing strategies to promote the industry’s vitality and increase its revenues and market share. Established in 1919, MPA represents 200 domestic, associate and international members. MPA is headquartered in New York City, with a government affairs office in Washington, DC. For more information, visit http://www.magazine.org.

Press Contact

Jackie S. Graziano | 914.468.8415 | jgraziano(at)mediamaxnetwork(dot)com

###