The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. Launches Partner Referral Program

The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. (Taylor Reach), the leader contact center and customer experience consulting services, today announced the creation of an enhanced incentive program for its partner community. The Taylor Reach Referral Program allows partners to provide consulting referrals, receive upfront compensation and share in the revenues generated by those referrals, for up to two years.

“Through the referral program, more companies and organizations can benefit from the advanced consulting solutions available through Taylor Reach. We have enjoyed working with all of the partners and are now thanking them with this special program to recognize their contribution to Taylor Reach and our mandate to improve operational effectiveness, efficiency and the customer experience delivered through call and contact centers,” said Colin Taylor, CEO and Chief Chaos Officer of The Taylor Reach Group, Inc.

Recognized as one of the Top 15 Customer Service Thought Leaders, Colin Taylor, CEO of Taylor Reach says, “Our top priority at Taylor Reach is to deliver superior results for our clients and help them realize their strategic and operational goals. When partners refer us to a contact center leader, it is the ultimate vote of confidence. We believe this confidence is well placed, as we achieved a perfect +100 NPS rating from our clients in 2016,” states Taylor.

For details of the Taylor Reach Referral Partner Program or to enroll, https://thetaylorreachgroup.com/careers/referral-program/

About Taylor Reach Group: The company specializes in optimizing contact centers, call centers resources to deliver the desired customer experience. Taylor Reach’s focus is supporting Leading Brands to improve their customer-facing contact center operations by offering assessment, auditing, benchmarking, process improvement, planning, technology acquisition, and implementation. Since 2003, Taylor Reach has helped hundreds of companies, including many Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms, to optimize their call centers and customer experience. Clients have received more than 30 awards on two continents for operational excellence and service delivery.

