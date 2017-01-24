eAutoAppraise.com Our alliance will allow dealers to rest assured their customers are receiving fair and accurate evaluations on their trade-in vehicles with no disconnects in functionality, communication, or reporting between vendors, says Managing Partner, Barry Brodsky

eAutoAppraise’s trade-in lead platform has consistently proven to be the number one form filled out on Dealer eProcess sites. As integration partners, shoppers will be able to effortlessly search inventory, value their trade, receive estimated monthly payments, and even get pre-approved to purchase from any device. The days of spending five or more hours at the dealership are over, as the eAutoAppraise solution combined with Dealer eProcess’ high-converting websites will help connect both the digital and physical storefronts of today’s automotive retailers.

“Our alliance will allow dealers to rest assured their customers are receiving fair and accurate evaluations on their trade-in vehicles with no disconnects in functionality, communication, or reporting between vendors,” says Barry Brodsky, Managing Partner of eAutoAppraise. “We know this integration will lead to a better overall digital shopping experience that will translate effortlessly into the showroom.”

eAutoAppraise and Dealer eProcess are two 100% responsive technologies that work synergistically with one another to create a smoother experience for online shoppers and a more powerful, cohesive platform for dealerships to engage with in-market buyers. Aside from its mobile-first capabilities and user-friendly interface, eAutoAppraise outperforms competitive trade-in applications because of its unique functionality, robust reporting, OEM-compliant design, and faultless installation on dealer landing pages including SRPs and VDPs.

"In my opinion, eAutoAppraise is the best-performing trade-in lead generator in the market and it perfectly aligns with our vision of celebrating a vehicle’s delivery versus the start of the buying process," says Joe Gillespie, Owner and Managing Partner of Dealer eProcess. “This partnership is a no-brainer and their mobile-first capabilities have proven to be truly effective with today’s shoppers.”

About eAutoAppraise

eAutoAppraise is the next generation trade-in platform that has changed the relationship between dealers and car buyers. Designed for mobile users first, it’s the industry’s only solution that allows customers to instantly upload walk-around videos or photos of their trade-in. Backed by several OEM endorsements, eAutoAppraise empowers dealers with exclusive, actionable consumer data and robust, interactive reporting. Two products in one, eAutoAppraise is both a trade-in or sell us your vehicle application as well as an inventory and payment-prescreening tool. The platform generates high quality, low-funnel, incremental leads with a closing ratio of 25-30%.

Upon completing the 100% OEM-compliant, customizable form, customers are presented with the value of their car (provided by NADAguides) as well as what replacement vehicle they have selected and if they are pre-approved for purchase. The customer’s value report is also integrated with CreditMiner and Google Maps, making eAutoAppraise the ideal package for today’s self-directed shopper. For more information visit eAutoAppraise.com or call 866-795-8903.

About Dealer eProcess

Dealer eProcess is the leading provider of automotive websites currently operating across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Holland. Our integrated approach to products and services provides dealers with full transparency, bridging the gap between online marketing and in-store vehicle purchases. For more information about products offered by Dealer eProcess, call 877.551.2555 or visit us at http://www.dealereprocess.com