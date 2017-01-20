The National Education Association is the nation's largest labor union with 3 million members. No matter who is in the WHite House, nothing will deter us from our mission of ensuring that all students...have the opportunity for a great public school education. --NEA President Lily Eskelsen García

Donald J. Trump today became the nation’s 45th president. The following statement was issued on behalf of NEA President Lily Eskelsen García:

“Educators believe America is a country where all students have the right to a public education that helps them reach their full potential. Americans expect Donald Trump to govern for all Americans — not just the wealthy billionaires or those who agree with him. But the past serves as prologue for the future, and hateful rhetoric has defined Trump since he launched his bid for the White House.

“No matter who is in the White House, nothing will deter us from our mission of ensuring that all students, regardless of ZIP code, have the opportunity for a great public school education. We know the Trump-DeVos agenda is wrong for our students, and the 3 million members of the National Education Association will continue to fight and push for investing in strategies that we know lead to student success.”

