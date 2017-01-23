Clocktower entrance of Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation We believe adding the word innovation to the museum’s name better serves our visitors as it clearly defines the museum’s focus

The Henry Ford is proud to announce it will be changing the name of Henry Ford Museum to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation beginning today, January 23, 2017. While the name of the overall destination remains The Henry Ford, the organization is extending Henry Ford Museum’s name to better convey the core idea of innovation that threads throughout its key collection.

“Henry Ford Museum has always been about ideas and innovations that changed the world,” said Patricia Mooradian, president of The Henry Ford. “We believe adding the word innovation to the museum’s name better serves our visitors as it clearly defines the museum’s focus.”

As part of this announcement, The Henry Ford will strengthen its commitment to bringing the past forward in an effort to inspire future innovators today through new partnerships with national educational organizations and the continuation of the Emmy®-winning television series, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation. Now in its third season with more than 71.5 million national viewers and syndication around the globe, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation was renewed for two more seasons.

Using its unparalleled collection, The Henry Ford will be collaborating in 2017 with world education leader Pearson in the development of innovation courses to foster problem-solving, creativity and innovation in students grades 6th-8th. The cultural destination is also partnering with the STEMIE Coalition on bringing the national Invention Convention and Entrepreneurship Expo to Michigan beginning 2017-2018. Invention Convention is an initiative designed to elevate K-12 invention and entrepreneurship education to a national level.

