Beijer Electronics Introduces Two-Year Warranty for X2 Operator Panels

The quality of the components and manufacturing processes used clearly support a 2-year warranty.

Beijer Electronics has a strong focus on providing high quality products. Beijer Electronics is continuously improving its quality processes during both product development and manufacturing. Substantial investments in modern test equipment and more product tests have been rewarded by a higher level of product quality.

As a result, Beijer Electronics now offers a prolonged standard warranty, changing from one (1) to two (2) years for all X2 operator panels. (Beijer Electronics’ rugged panels -- QTERM-A7, QTERM-A12, iX TxBR -- have always carried two-year warranties.)

Contacts:

Axel Gustafson, Product Manager HMI Hardware, +46 40 35 84 36, axel.gustafson(at)beijerelectronics(dot)com

Jeff Hayes, Americas Product Manager, +1 801 924 5435, Jeff.Hayes(at)BeijerInc(dot)com

About Beijer Electronics

Beijer Electronics is a high technology company active in industrial automation and data communication. The company develops and markets competitive products and solutions that focus on the user. Since its start-up in 1981, Beijer Electronics has evolved into a multinational group with sales of 1.17 BSEK / 131 MUSD (ttm). The company is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Stockholm Small Cap list under the ticker BELE. http://www.beijerelectronics.com