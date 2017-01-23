Experienced Family and Estate Law Attorney Joins Williams Family Law

Bucks County family law firm Williams Family Law, P.C. is pleased to announce that Lynelle A. Gleason has joined the firm, bringing her experience in Pennsylvania family law and estate law.

“Lynelle is a terrific addition to our team,” said Jeffrey M. Williams, Founder and Managing Partner of Williams Family Law. “The depth and breadth of her experience in family law and estate law in Bucks County and the surrounding area will bring significant benefits to our clients.”

Gleason has spent her legal career in Bucks County, representing local families during some of the most trying times of their lives. She concentrates her practice primarily on Pennsylvania family law and estate law. In her domestic relations practice, she handles a variety of family law matters, including divorce, child support, alimony, spousal support, equitable distribution and child custody. Gleason works closely with her clients through all phases of negotiation and, if necessary, litigation to resolve their family law-related matters. She also is experienced in estate law, where her practice includes the drafting of wills and trusts, as well as the administration of estates.

She is a member of the Attorney Psychologist Group, a select group of child custody evaluators and domestic relations attorneys in Bucks County, Montgomery County, and the greater-Philadelphia area. The organization focuses on best practices regarding important child custody issues such as the use of a psychologist and therapist during the family law process.

Gleason is an active member of the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce, Bucks County Bar Association, Bucks County American Inn of Court and Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Temple University and her law degree from Widener University School of Law. She lives in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

Williams Family Law, P.C. – Williams Family Law, P.C., is a premier family law firm based in Bucks County, Pa. The firm provides individuals with matrimonial and family law legal counsel and representation in alimony, child support, child custody, divorce, domestic partnership and cohabitation, grandparents' custody rights, equitable distribution, marital settlement agreements, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, separation agreements, spousal support, matrimonial taxation and related matters, primarily in Bucks County and Montgomery County, Pa.

