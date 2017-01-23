Institutions like Ivy Tech play an essential role in attracting, educating and training the caregivers in skilled nursing and assisted living centers, now and in the future.

Zachary Cattell, President of the Indiana Health Care Association/Indiana Center for Assisted Living (IHCA/INCAL), will serve as a healthcare industry expert at the 2017 Sector Summit hosted by Ivy Tech Community College on Monday, January 23. The panel discussion, moderated by Inside Indiana Business host Gerry Dick, will feature an employer and an association representative from five of Indiana’s “priority now economic sectors.” The goal of the event is to help Ivy Tech leaders and partners as they develop strategic plans to attract and educate the state’s workforce and meet employer needs.

Cattell will speak specifically to current and projected job demand in the post-acute care setting, and the challenges Hoosier providers face in attracting qualified staff. IHCA/INCAL represents more than 350 skilled nursing and assisted living members statewide.

“I am honored to participate in this year’s Sector Summit and to represent the healthcare sector in this discussion,” said Cattell. “Skilled nursing and assisted living centers provide a vital service to the state’s elderly population and those in need of rehabilitation. Institutions like Ivy Tech play an essential role in attracting, educating and training the caregivers in those centers, now and in the future.”

“Ivy Tech remains committed to its mission and is happy to partner with the healthcare sector to meet our state’s workforce demands," said Calvin Thomas, Ivy Tech's Vice President for Healthcare, Public & Social Services.

Cattell will also highlight the association’s workforce efforts including a new website aimed at helping job seekers find careers in skilled nursing and assisted living. Carefortheaging.org provides information on a range of careers available at facilities throughout Indiana, including education requirements, salaries and paths for career advancement. The site also links individuals seeking educational opportunities, internships or job placements with facilities looking to fill those roles.