TrustCommerce®, leading provider of secure payment processing solutions, today announced the launch of TC Trustee® Premier. Providing maximum PCI scope reduction, TC Trustee® Premier allows merchants to accept e-commerce payments securely by keeping payment data out of the merchant’s web server. This solution is hosted by TrustCommerce, eliminating the need for merchants to capture, transmit, or store sensitive payment information, which greatly reduces PCI scope. In addition, TC Trustee Premier provides complete branding continuity without extensive developer involvement.

“TC Trustee Premier was built with the merchant in mind,” said Rob Caulfield, Chief Executive Officer of TrustCommerce. “It delivers the security and reliability we are known for in the industry, removes deployment obstacles, and provides a seamless experience to reduce cart abandonment.”

TC Trustee Premier is an e-commerce payment capture solution via hosted payment page that utilizes secure tokens. It can be used for mobile, text, and email payments as well as online. To ease reconciliation efforts, clients only need to pass the ‘amount’ and ‘unique identifier’ (for example, order number or ticket number, etc.) to TrustCommerce. Sensitive data is not transmitted in the clear. Merchants are able to create and receive tokens, but never full cardholder data. When a unique identifier is passed to the payment page, TC Trustee Premier can retrieve customer tokens to ease the payment process. The payment page is managed by TrustCommerce and hosted in a PCI-compliant location.

Designed for i-Frame, modal windows, or standalone pages, payment pages are designed to scale automatically for desktop, tablet and mobile use. TC Trustee Premier seamlessly matches client’s specific style and/or CSS providing a consistent, uninterrupted checkout experience.

TC Trustee Premier is ideal for those who have limited IT resources, internal budgets, or hosting capabilities. TrustCommerce develops the payment page, which allows clients to be up and running quickly, significantly reducing development time and eliminating the need for clients to write complex code. TrustCommerce will provide simple code samples to call the page/token for clients to leverage.

TC Trustee Premier joins the TC Trustee® suite of secure e-commerce solutions as the next generation of TC Trustee products with more robust functionality and easier implementation with the look and feel of the clients’ website.

TrustCommerce’s legacy e-commerce solutions will continue to be supported. TC Trustee® Host offers a simple hosted payment page with basic customization options. TC Trustee® API is a transparent redirect solution that provides seamless branding because the merchant is not redirected to a new site to enter payment information. It requires a merchant developed application, including user interface.

In addition to e-commerce, TrustCommerce delivers a full suite of payment acceptance solutions, allowing clients to accept payments securely from any channel. These solutions meet clients' present requirements and provide the flexibility to add new products and features as they grow. With one easy-to-use account, clients can manage all of their payments.

