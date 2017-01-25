The Keys to Winter Pest Proofing

"Squirrels, mice and rats invade an estimated 21 million homes each winter."

Many people associate the cold weather with high heating bills, power outages and other related problems, but the frigid temperatures can also push rodents and other common household pests inside homes in search of warm shelter and food sources. To prevent a winter infestation, Bug Busters and The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) are working to help educate the public on the importance of pest proofing throughout all seasons.

“Just like us, rodents would love nothing more than to pass time during the colder months of the year in the confines of our warm and cozy homes," says Bug Busters Chief Operating Officer Court Parker. “In fact, the NPMA reports that squirrels, mice and rats invade an estimated 21 million homes each winter. This means it’s extremely important for homeowners to pest proof their properties to prevent uninvited houseguests in the form of pests over the next few months.”

Here are some tips for homeowners to follow in an effort to reduce their chances of battling a home pest invasion this winter.



Seal cracks and holes on the outside of the home using a silicone-based caulk, steel wool or a combination of both.

Install door sweeps on exterior doors and repair damaged screens.

Replace weather-stripping and repair loose mortar around basement foundations and windows.

Screen vents and openings to chimneys.

Keep basements, attics and crawl spaces well ventilated and dry.

Clean out leaves and other debris from the gutters, which can serve as the perfect pest harborage site.

Properly landscape by keeping shrubbery and tree branches trimmed 6-8 feet from the roofline.

Store firewood on a raised structure like concrete blocks at least 20 feet from the home.

If you suspect an infestation, contact your local pest professional.

For more information on pest prevention for all seasons, please visit bugbustersusa.com.

