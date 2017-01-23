MCCi “MCCi empowers clients to reach new levels of efficiency and innovation by leveraging their enterprise content and business process management technology and expertise.”

As the largest Laserfiche provider in the world, MCCi is a technology consulting company that specializes in improving business processes for government agencies and companies nationwide.

“It’s a great honor to select MCCi as one of the top 20 Most Promising ECM Solution Providers,” said Jeevan George, managing editor of CIOReview. “MCCi empowers clients to reach new levels of efficiency and innovation by leveraging their enterprise content and business process management technology and expertise.”

“We are thrilled to be highlighted by CIOReview. We are committed to leading the market with the tools and services to ensure our clients achieve their goals,” says Donny Barstow, president of MCCi. “MCCi’s culture is to innovate and evolve, with our client’s needs leading the way.”

The link to the full article can be found here: http://enterprise-content-management.cioreview.com/vendor/2016/mcc_innovations