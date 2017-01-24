Ellis Law Corporation Secures $2.4 M Auto Accident Verdict

According to facts filed pursuant to civil case number CIVDS1409537, the force of the rear impact pushed the plaintiffs’ vehicle into the center median, causing the airbags to deploy. The defendant’s vehicle was driven by a man who worked as an investigator for the County of San Bernardino District Attorney’s office.

Expert testimony revealed that both husband and wife were initially diagnosed with soft tissue injuries, but the wife was later diagnosed with intercostal Neuralgia in addition to neck and lower back problems. Her medical records show continuous treatment for more than 12 months including numerous visits to pain management specialists for nerve blocks and ablations.

Prior to trial, defense counsel offered $120,000 to settle the claim, but as the trial date drew closer, the County of San Bernardino raised their offer to $375,000, still short of the plaintiffs’ $550,000 demand.

At deposition, the defendant’s expert neurologist stated that the plaintiff suffered from a preexisting condition of herpes Zoster, a claim that failed to meet the National Institutes of Health standards for diagnosis. The case was then tried in San Bernardino County Court before Judge Michael Sachs.

“The $2.4 million judgement represents a huge victory for our clients,” said Andy Ellis, who praised the invaluable assistance of co-counsel Britt Karp, who worked diligently with the clients to get to their core story.

“I am positive we will be witnessing more courtroom victories with Britt as first chair very soon,” Ellis offered.

Ellis Law Corporation is an award-winning personal injury law firm and has earned a reputation as one of California's leading trial firms, thanks to numerous courtroom successes. During his 25+ years as a leading trial attorney, founding partner Andy Ellis has recovered more than a quarter billion dollars on behalf of clients.

