Native people look forward to working with the new administration on healthcare reform.

The American Indian Chamber of Commerce addressed members’ concerns about healthcare reform by hosting Robert Weaver as their guest speaker on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Weaver’s message was one of unification and new opportunity for Indian Country.

Weaver, an enrolled member of the Quapaw Tribe, is a nationally respected expert on health insurance and employee benefits. He spoke about the partisan division within the country, but urged everyone, especially native people, to unite behind the office of the President.

“Some people act like the sky is falling but this actually is a very exciting time, especially for Indian Country. The sun is still shining and it will shine very brightly on Oklahoma and native people due the President’s nominees from our state,” Weaver said.

He believes the new administration could bring opportunity to Indian Country due to the president’s selection of Oklahoma Congressman MarkWayne Mullin, who is Cherokee, to chair his Native American Coalition. Weaver, one of Mullin’s constituents, told the group he looked forward to working with him and encouraged the other business leaders to reach out to him as well.

“Since America’s inception, our native ancestors have searched for common ground with the federal government. Now, it’s our responsibility to continue that dialogue with this administration. Tribal leadership and members must unite and advocate for quality healthcare for our people,” Weaver said.

Weaver is well-known and respected throughout Indian Country as a staunch advocate for natives’ health and wellness. His motivation comes from his own family’s devastating experiences with the death and destruction caused by substance abuse, untreated mental health issues, addiction and preventable illnesses. He has chosen to honor the memories of his friends and relatives by working at the federal, tribal and state levels to improve access and affordability to quality healthcare for American Indians through employee and tribal member benefit plans.

Although Weaver has been honored with numerous national awards and featured in many publications for his innovative approach to health benefits, he says he is most humbled by the individual stories he hears from tribes and tribal members. These are the stories that drive his passion to change healthcare for all of Indian Country. For example, the Quapaw Tribe saved nearly $5 million the first year they contracted with his company to provide their employee benefits. Weaver says he hears countless stories of members whose lives are improved thanks to the services included in the health plans that employees and members could not otherwise afford, such as early cancer detection and diabetes screenings.

Weaver’s companies are 100% native owned and managed and include: RWI Benefits, LLC, specializing in all lines of insurance, including employee benefits, property and casualty, workers compensation, and all forms of insurance management consulting. NATIVECare, LLC, a third-party benefit administration company. MedCase, LLC, a medical utilization review firm. Robert Weaver Consulting, LLC, providing certified consultants to assist companies with audits and other compliance issues.

