Employment in the computer and information technology fields is projected to grow 22 percent by 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To equip the Arizona workforce for this growing need, TTY Career College now offers the Computer Service Technician program online. (1)

This diploma program, available to all Arizona residents, prepares students for several certification exams, including CompTIA IT Fundamentals, A+, Network+ and Microsoft Certified Professional. The course also covers the industry-standard material needed to become a desktop support technician or various other entry-level IT positions.

“We believe certification-prep training is what our workforce needs to keep up with the growing demand for skilled workers in the IT sector,” said Tim Smith, CEO of TTY Career College. “By making this unique and interactive program available online, we are excited to expand our mission of advancing careers statewide to all Arizonians.”

Alexandre Matté, Training and Development Manager at TTY Career College, described the online format as supportive of multiple learning styles, incorporating hands on and social learning elements in addition to the traditional visual and text based instruction.

“Students gain access to virtual environments that allow them the opportunity to explore and work with computers in a multitude of ways from hardware installation to software troubleshooting. This gives them the vital hands-on experience they need to succeed without putting their own system at risk.”

Program courses operate on a 28-day module system, and the average program completion time is 20 weeks. As with all programs offered at TTY Career College, this program is covered by the TTY Certification Pass Pledge® at no additional cost; for up to six months after graduation, TTY pledges to issue additional exam vouchers, permit course retakes, and offer exam-prep tutoring for all students.

About Training To You Career College

TTY Career College advances client success through relevant, verifiable learning that enhances and sustains individual and organizational performance. They offer professional diploma and certificate programs designed to help students elevate their skills in information technology or project management. TTY Career College is licensed by the Arizona State Board for Private Postsecondary Education and is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). The college admits students of any race, color and national or ethnic origin.

(1) Not awarded by the college. May require additional study and/or cost.