Regendus.com Goes Live with Innovative Regulatory Analytics Solution

N&C, a leading developer of regulatory analytics technology, today announced the commercial launch of Regendus, a breakthrough solution that accelerates strategic decision making for corporations, nonprofit organizations, and federal agencies.

Based on an innovative knowledge hub system originally created for the U.S. intelligence community, Regendus ingests regulatory documents published in the Federal Register, making its contents available for immediate, augmented analysis.

As a technology partner with N&C, IBM invested nearly 5,300 laboratory hours at its Federal Innovations Centers to support development of the Regendus prototype.The solution available today resulted from three years of collaborative innovation, including technical exchanges with the White House and 23 separate federal agencies.

Leveraging IBM’s trailblazing Watson NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform, Regendus provides powerful data mining and visualization tools for rapidly surveying and analyzing the entire federal regulatory environment.

“We recognized the promise of Regendus early on, during our Big Data work together on behalf of the White House,” said Andras Szakal, CTO of IBM US Federal and co-chair of the Federal Big Data Commission.

“The huge amounts of structured and unstructured data produced by today’s complex regulatory system simply requires powerful new analytic tools to be useful for strategic insights,” Szakal continued. “Regendus allows users to gain valuable knowledge from otherwise highly disparate and fragmented regulatory information.”

Available now as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) for public and private users and approved for federal users through the GSA Schedule, Regendus enhances analysis of sentiment contained in public comment regulatory submissions; quickly spots potential issues of compliance concern; and enhances coalition-building strategies.

The solution’s robust reporting capabilities empower leaders of highly regulated organizations to accelerate and improve their strategic decision-making as never before. More than twenty companies, ranging from financial services, oil & gas, telecommunication, utility, renewable energy, and broadcast media businesses are currently deploying Regendus as pilot customers.

“The challenge for business leaders to understand the constantly shifting regulatory landscape and all the growing mountains of information associated with rulemaking processes continues to intensify,” said John W. Davis II, founder and CEO of N&C. “As new regulations are proposed or go into effect daily, Regendus provides regulators -- and the regulated -- the ability to stay ahead of the entire rulemaking process, saving substantial time and expense.”

From agriculture and energy to transportation and pharmaceuticals, Regendus users across the entire spectrum of public and private-sector organizations can dive as deeply as they need into federal regulatory data, gaining new insights while streamlining their day-to-day workflow and collaboration.

About N&C

Founded in 2013, Notice and Comment (N&C) provides a regulatory intelligence platform which promotes public engagement, automates analytic capabilities, and accelerates strategic decision making. Now a portfolio company with the Baltimore Angels investment group, N&C received early-stage financing from The Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO).

Through N&C’s public portal, NoticeandComment.com, users can access and research up-to-date regulations and proposed rules, as well as use new tools to highlight issues and submit effective comments. Regendus.com, the company’s SaaS analytics offering for corporate, federal, and nonprofit organizations, provides cutting-edge tools for gaining insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured regulatory data.

For more information about Regendus.com or N&C, Inc., contact Ray Bolger at ray(at)regendus.com.