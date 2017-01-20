Northeast Private Client Group, a leading mid-market investment sales firm with offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York, will host four Real Estate Investment & 1031 Exchange Strategies workshops across the Northeast during the first half of 2017. Edward Jordan, JD, CCIM, Managing Director of Northeast Private Client Group and Marie C. Flavin, Esq., Senior Vice President and Northeast Regional Manager, Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. will serve as the featured speakers for these events.

“The dynamics of the investment real estate cycle are constantly changing,” Edward Jordan, JD, CCIM, Managing Director, Northeast Private Client Group, said. “We wanted to offer a series of workshops to provide in-depth local market insights and timely strategies for exchanging real estate assets that would benefit both buyers and sellers in 2017 and beyond.”

Each of the 90-minute workshops will include an in-depth submarket analysis presented by Jordan and 1031 strategies for exchanging real estate assets presented by Flavin. The workshops are designed for both buyers and sellers of investment real estate.

Northeast Private Client Group will kick off its 2017 workshop series on Tuesday, January 31st at the Renaissance Westchester Hotel in West Harrison, New York. Subsequent events will take place in Boston on Thursday, March 2nd, New Haven on Wednesday, April 5th and in the Hartford/Springfield area on Wednesday, May 3rd. All events begin at 10 a.m. and preregistration is required. To learn more and to register, visit: http://northeastpcg.com/register2017/.

About Northeast Private Client Group

Northeast Private Client Group is the leading mid-market investment sales firm in the region, and was named to the Inc5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies in 2016. With offices in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, the firm actively supports private investors looking to buy, sell or exchange mid-market properties including mixed-use, multifamily, retail and office assets. Northeast Private Client Group’s highly disciplined process is just one of the many reasons the firm has earned CoStar’s Power Broker designation year after year. To learn more, visit: http://www.northeastpcg.com.