Launching a massive phone tree to make calls or finding volunteers to send out notifications can be labor intensive and time consuming. Non-profit organizations need a fast, easy way to quickly disseminate important information. One Call Now simplifies this process by creating a system to effectively contact members through group voice calls, text messages, or emails. For a limited time, non-profit organizations can apply for a grant through the Communication and Resource Endowment (C.A.R.E.) program to be awarded with two years of free service.

These services save organizations precious time and money. Instead of having staff laboring over the phone making calls and hoping they don’t forget someone, or shelling out funding for printing and postage to send flyers, non-profits can utilize One Call Now to access reliable, cost-effective communication. Common uses include: notifying members about last-minute postponements or cancellations, recruiting volunteers, raising awareness about upcoming events, welcoming new members, or providing gentle reminders about fundraising opportunities.

“Effective communication is essential for any organization,” says Lisa Eifert, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We make this process even easier by providing reliable communication services so organizations can focus on serving communities and fulfilling their mission. With One Call Now, sending a message to a group of any size is simple and fast. Whether using voice calls, texts, emails, or a combination of methods, non-profits can quickly disperse important information in a short time.”

Through the C.A.R.E. program, grants are being awarded to six deserving 501(c)3 organizations based on merit and need. Groups selected will receive two years of free services to support their needs and keep members informed and engaged. Previous recipients rave about how One Call Now has benefited their operations.

For Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, it has led to improved communication and greater turnout for events. “We just used it recently for an announcement about a presentation of a building project we are working on,” says a church representative. “We normally have service Thursday and Sunday, and the presentation was on Thursday; it got more people out to attend the Thursday service to see the presentation that would normally not have been there.”

Chevelle Howard of St. Johns Baptist Church says one of the biggest benefits is the mass communication aspect. “The ability to communicate and reach a population of over 1,000 in a very short period of time is great,” says Howard. “Also, the efficiency of it. Recording a message is easy, sending it is easy, and it goes out as it was said.”

One Call Now is accepting grant applications through Friday, March 17, 2017. Organizations must have 501(c)3 status to be eligible to apply. Grant recipients will be announced by April 3, 2017. To begin the process, simply fill out the pre-registration form online.

