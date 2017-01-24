President and CEO Ashley Williams has stepped into her father’s shoes, becoming the fourth generation of her family to run the Canton institution, Haines & Company.

Williams says she’s proud of Haines’ current products, and looks forward to building on the company’s success. "We're really staying with what we know, which is information."

Haines & Company first came to prominence after developing the revolutionary Criss+Cross directory in 1932. Bill Haines, Williams’ father, took over as head of the company in 1980. A kind man and a born leader, Haines was known for anticipating his customer’s needs and developing innovative products. While her father had actively groomed Williams to take his place, he was still leading the company when he died on Oct. 8, 2016, following a battle with a persistent illness.

Employees are delighted to see Williams carry on her family’s legacy, bringing the company into a new era of leadership. In addition to her father’s teachings, Williams brings her experience in retail training and developing product knowledge programs from retail development giant Experticity.

A source close to the family said Williams brings an exciting, new perspective to the company. "I think we have a fresh approach to where Haines & Company is going to go."

For more than eight decades, Haines & Company has developed innovative information products, community directories, data lists, and real estate products. Haines has also developed brands that focus on serving the needs of their diverse clientele: Haines Direct creates solutions for the nonprofit direct mail fundraising market, while Haines Local Search delivers digital marketing products to small and midsized businesses nationwide.