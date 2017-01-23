D.L. Newslow & Associates, Inc. and Australia-based certification body HACCP International have employed the services of Mr. Ronald D. Mathis, CMS as Executive Vice President. His role will provide strategic planning and business development for the HACCP International certification and mark in the Americas. The HACCP International mark conveys the fact that the equipment or service has been evaluated by a food safety expert, and deemed safe for its intended use in and around food manufacturing environments. HACCP stands for Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points, and it is a system used to proactively avoid food safety hazards during the manufacturing process. Now more than ever, companies appreciate this type of proactivity.

HACCP International is proud to have brands such as 3M, Kimberly Clark and Dyson among its clients. The evaluation process, which determines whether a piece of equipment or a food safety related service (i.e. pest control) is fit for use in food manufacturing environments, is coordinated from the home office in North Sydney, Australia. Clive Withinshaw, president of HACCP International, is in the process of overseeing the expansion of the HACCP International certification and mark through strategic partnerships and relationship building. With satellite offices in the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, and now the Americas (Orlando, FL USA), HACCP International is expanding with a focus on steady and sustainable growth.

Ronald D. Mathis, CMS brings years of experience with certification systems from certification management companies such as the British Standards Institute (BSI) and SGS North America. Ron’s experience, connections and expertise make him a natural fit for this opportunity. Communication and relationship building are his specialties, and his wealth of knowledge built through years of experience allows him to hit the ground running and expand the brand recognition and market presence of the only certification that can tell you if your non-food grade product(s) meet a defined standard of safety (“food safety hazard-free”).

About D.L. Newslow & Associates, Inc.: Founded in 1997, D.L. Newslow & Associates, Inc, is proud to be celebrating our 20th year in business this year. Debby Newslow is well-known in food safety and quality management circles as being the foremost authority on quality and food safety management standards and schemes, as well as FSMA, internal auditing, corrective and preventive action, and much more. Visit us on the web at http://www.newslow.com to learn more about Debby and her team along with information on our workshops, services and our proud partnership with HACCP International (since 2014).

About HACCP International: HACCP International is a leading food science organization with a strong presence worldwide. HACCP International operates a world-renowned product certification scheme - certification of food safe equipment, materials and services - confirming a product's or service’s suitability for use within food businesses that operate to the world's highest standards. Visit us on the web at http://www.haccp-international.com to learn more including what doors the mark could open for your products.