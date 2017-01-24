iHire Writer Earns National Resume Writing Certification

Erin Coursey, a Staff Writer at iHire, has been awarded national certification as a Certified Advanced Resume Writer (CARW) by Career Directors International (CDI). CDI is an international association that provides proactive resources and assistance to empower its members in the undertaking and application of career development, resume writing, and employment practices.

Coursey has demonstrated her proficiency in resume writing through an intensive examination and professional writing process to assess her industry knowledge and resume writing skill.

“I am thrilled to receive the Certified Advanced Resume Writer distinction,” said Coursey. “I am excited to join the ranks of the highly talented resume writers here at iHire and help job seekers reach their career goals.”

Recognition as a CARW sets Coursey apart from the competition and positions her to better assist her clientele by providing a standardized level of resume writing excellence.

“We are very proud of Erin’s accomplishment and dedication to her craft,” said Natalie Winzer, iHire’s Writing Supervisor. “iHire is fortunate to have a writer of Erin’s talent on our resume writing team as we continue to provide personalized, top-notch services to our diverse job seeker clientele.”

