As new core levers are being used such as supply, medical economics and open data, the healthcare system needs an influx of innovative, thoughtful and data-driven leadership. American University is actively preparing their students to fill such roles.

The Masters of Science in Healthcare Management program at American University is taught by healthcare management and evaluation leaders with decades of experience who remain current practitioners in the field. With the imminent transition from fee-for-service to pay-for-value in the United States healthcare system, there is a renewed demand for versatile, data-driven leadership.The American University’s MS in Healthcare Management program will prepare students to take on leadership roles with the mandate to transform the current healthcare system. With an emphasis on the importance of technology and actively using data to drive decision making, American University prepares graduates to make lasting change to the United States healthcare structure. RowdMap, Inc., a leader in innovative uses of data to create high-value care in order to succeed in this transition, working with over 100MM in 48 states,will join American University in building the infrastructure to support this systemic change in the economics of delivery in healthcare. RowdMap, Inc. Leadership is honored to be a part of the American University’s MS in Healthcare Management Advisory Council, helping to transform the healthcare industry though a more data-driven leadership approach. http://bit.ly/rowdmapAU

Marshall Votta, Chief Market Officer, RowdMap, Inc, is joined in the Advisory Council by Neal Chawla, MD, Associate Chief Medical Information Officer and Emergency Attending Physician at Inova Health System; Kelly Cronin, Director of the Office of Care Transformation, Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC); Gregory Downing, DO, PhD, Executive Director for Innovation, Immediate Office of the Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Terry Mackey, PhD, Vice President of Learning & Membership Engagement, AcademyHealth; Joshua Rosenthal, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, RowdMap, Inc. and representatives from the MedStar Institute for Innovation and other organizations.

Marshall Votta’s experience includes work as Vice President of Network Development for NaviNet, where he was responsible for building a network of providers covering the administrative, clinical and financial aspects of transactions as well as government affairs. Marshall has served on RowdMap Inc.’s Advisory Board along with Dr. David Wennberg of the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice and others. Marshall has extensive experience at accessing the market, developing products and at RowdMap, Inc., growing a diverse client base across 48 states covering over 100MM members and patients with both health plan payers and providers. As Chief Market Officer of RowdMap, Inc. Marshall helps both health plans and providers identify, quantify and reduce Low-Value Care in order to successful move from Fee for Service to Value Based medical economic models.

“As new core levers are being used such as supply, medical economics and open data, the healthcare system needs an influx of innovative, thoughtful and data-driven leadership. American University is actively preparing their students to fill such roles. We are thrilled to be a part of the advisory council for the MS in Healthcare Management program,” said Marshall Votta, Chief Market Officer at RowdMap, Inc.

Marshall is joined by his RowdMap, Inc. colleague, Joshua Rosenthal, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer.

An Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year®, Joshua Rosenthal, Ph Josh received a Fulbright to the Sorbonne’s interdisciplinary think-tank and has guest lectured at the the Institute of Medicine’s Health Data Initiative, Robert Wood Johnson’s Aligning Forces for Quality, South by Southwest (SXSX), Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, appearing on NPR with the Chief Technology Officer of the United States and at international events with US ambassadors. He’s a member of the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics Data Access and Use, the congressionally mandated body serving the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services on Data, Statistics and Policy and has served as a public advisor to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology and HHS.

About RowdMap, Inc:

An Ernst and Young EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® winner, RowdMap’s Risk-Readiness® benchmarks help health plans, physician groups, and hospital systems identify, quantify, and reduce no-value care that physicians deliver- a central tenet of successful pay-for-value programs.

Through practice patterns and referral analysis, RowdMap’s benchmarks identify the health care entities that manage unwarranted and unexpected variation in care. This variation leads to more than $850 Billion in no-value care annually. Payers and physicians use RowdMap’s physician and population health benchmarks to create strategies that put these highest performing physicians at the center of networks and then design products, organize clinical programs, and coordinate sales and marketing around them.

RowdMap’s platform comes preloaded with benchmarks for every physician, hospital, and zip code in the United States- no IT integration required. RowdMap’s Risk-Readiness® Platform works across all market segments and has significantly larger returns than traditional medical economics approaches.