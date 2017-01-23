We’re excited about our new partnership with NewWave and look forward to creating success through their extensive channel structure and reseller partners.

Access today announced that it has finalized a distribution agreement with NewWave Technologies, a leading distributor of document and data management solutions. Under the terms of the arrangement, NewWave will recruit exceptional partners to sell Access Passport for Enterprise and Access Formatta products to all industry segments.

“We’re excited about our new partnership with NewWave and look forward to creating success through their extensive channel structure and reseller partners,” said Access President Mark Johnston. “We appreciate the enthusiasm that the NewWave team has shown in expanding their offerings with our eForms and eSignature solutions, which will benefit hundreds of customers.”

Access Passport for Enterprise and Access Formatta offer a complete, web-based forms management software platform that transforms any process using paper forms into an electronic, paperless one—empowering users to:



Design and create electronic versions of paper forms

Publish and manage the forms securely

Access and organize all enterprise forms in one place

Complete forms online or offline and submit them anytime

Authenticate and sign forms officially without paper

Distribute forms and notify others as part of any process

Output forms and share data with other systems

Founded in 1992, NewWave supports its value added reseller channel with business process automation technologies that capture, store, manage and distribute business-critical information. NewWave’s extensive portfolio of products, expertise in the market and deep commitment to their channel has been the foundation of their ongoing success.

“Teaming with Access is part of our continued strategy to broaden our solution offerings to our VAR Partner Channel,” said NewWave Technologies President Bill Cordell. “Access’s web-based forms management software platform, depth of experience in the market, comprehensive VAR programs and support provide our partners with the ability to address new, untapped areas of revenue as they look to expand their businesses.”

NewWave is one of the important additions that Access has made to its strategic partner network recently. Some of the reasons companies choose to partner with Access include the ability to:

Take advantage of the most flexible, secure and interoperable eForms software on the market.

Boost profit margins with quick, cost-effective deployments that demonstrate real value and quick ROI.

Provide a fast project win that impresses clients and saves room for other services.

Benefit from dedicated sales and support from experienced Access specialists.

Leverage joint marketing materials and opportunities, such as trade shows and webinars.

You can learn more about partnering with Access at: formatta.com/about/partners .

About Access

For more than 15 years, Access has developed electronic forms management solutions that eliminate the unnecessary expense, risk and inefficiency of paper forms. Our 100 percent paperless technology enables organizations in any industry to capture, manage, sign and share forms data without printing or scanning. Learn more at http://www.accessefm.com and http://www.formatta.com.

About NewWave Technologies

NewWave Technologies Inc. is a leading distributor of document and data management technologies in North America. For over 25 years, NewWave, in partnership with our Vendors and 1,500 Channel Partners, deliver products and services to organizations that automate their business processes. Our core technology offerings scan, capture, manage and store, business-critical information. Learn more at http://www.newwavetech.com.