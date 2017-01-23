...we have seen a tremendous difference in our favor, and haven't needed to lift a finger to get the credits we deserved.

alliantRx announced today that it has entered into a preferred vendor partnership with YellowShake, LLC, a FedEx and UPS Shipping Refund Recovery Service. Through this partnership, YellowShake, LLC will provide an exclusive, cloud-based refund recovery solution for alliantRx’s member pharmacies.

alliantRx's unique member base of independent pharmacy and community pharmacy owners face a multitude of challenges within the pharmaceutical business. Among those challenges are regulatory compliance, patient care, drug costs, inventory management, and chain drugstore competition. Along with these challenges that strain resources and impact profitability, many independent pharmacies lack the manpower to monitor and track their FedEx and UPS shipments to ensure that guaranteed delivery time commitments are met. Simply put, alliantRx and Yellowshake understand that pharmacy owners are missing out on refunds that can be recovered through timely and correct filing of late delivery claims. These refunds do add up and provide a real monetary benefit to each business throughout the year. The alliantRx – YellowShake Preferred Vendor Partnership manages the entire refund recovery process for alliantRx members so they can focus, instead, on the many challenges of running an independent pharmacy.

“We are confident that this partnership will help ease some of the administrative and financial burdens and challenges experienced by our members, all while allowing them to place a stronger emphasis on quality customer care and running their businesses in a more efficient and cost-effective manner,” said Gerry Crocker, President of alliantRx.

“We are very excited to partner with alliantRx. Our service is completely aligned with alliantRx’s mission and I am confident that its member pharmacies will be pleased with their increased profitability resulting from late delivery refunds recovered through our platform,” said Jonathan Bishop, President of Yellowshake, LLC.

The Preferred Vendor Partnership rolled out in the Fall of 2016 with a limited sample of members in a pilot program. In just a few weeks, alliantRx members who signed-up for this service have realized a total of $2,470 in refunds recovered, with the average refund per member pharmacy coming in at $411.74.

“YellowShake has been a big help to all five of our locations. In our extremely busy work environment, we just don't have enough time to track our volume of packages, and therefore have missed out on tons of reasonable credits. Since we signed up with YellowShake, we have seen a tremendous difference in our favor, and haven't needed to lift a finger to get the credits we deserved,” added Christa Back, Client Services Coordinator, Apotheco Pharmacy.

alliantRx offers its member pharmacies a streamlined approach to sign-up for Yellowshake’s FedEx and UPS Shipping Refund Recovery Service. For more information and service sign-up please visit: http://www.alliantrx.com/preferred-vendors/yellowshake.

Pharmacies interested in joining alliantRx’s retail chain buying group can do so by calling 1-856-517-3529 or by visiting the company's website’s “Become a Member” page at: http://www.alliantrx.com/become-a-member.

About alliantRx

alliantRx is one of the fastest growing independent retail chain buying groups in the country today. With a focus on helping member pharmacies succeed, alliantRx provides benefits including generic drug cost discounts and savings, access to financial best practices, and exclusive business building resources – tools once only available to retail pharmacy giants. Through strong leadership and strong alliances, alliantRx powers the success of its members with a team, which utilizes over 100 years of collective experience in independent retail and specialty pharmacy leadership, pharmaceutical distribution, group purchasing, managed care, and home care. alliantRx’s leaders have cultivated strong alliances with some of the world’s leading pharmacy solutions partners on its members’ behalf, maximizing economic product and business outcomes.

To learn more about alliantRx, visit http://www.alliantrx.com.

About YellowShake

YellowShake was founded in 2011 to provide technology and business cost reduction solutions for its clients. Its cloud-based, automated FedEx and UPS Shipping Refund Recovery Service connects technologies with a specifically designed purpose to help create a solution that simplifies operations, reduces cost, and increases productivity and performance. Through this platform and Yellowshake’s business model the company has created a solution that is uniquely aligned with its customers’ needs. For more information on this service, go to http://bit.ly/2dn1xN2. YellowShake is headquarted in Marlton, New Jersey. For more information, go to http://www.yellowshake.com.