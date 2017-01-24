Frank N. Darras, America's Top Disability Attorney I am truly thankful to my peers and to Super Lawyers for this continued recognition of the hard work we do every day.

Frank N. Darras, the nation’s top long-term disability insurance litigation attorney, has been named to the 2017 Southern California Super Lawyers list. Darras has received this accolade, reserved for lawyers who “exhibit excellence in practice,” annually since 2004.

Super Lawyers selects attorneys in each state using a patented, multiphase selection process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with independent research. According to the organization, each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Frank N. Darras is the founding partner of DarrasLaw, the nation’s top disability insurance litigation firm. Based in Ontario, Calif., DarrasLaw represents disabled clients from all backgrounds and handles claims of all sizes across the United States. The firm also "pays it forward" by offering free consultations, free policy analysis, and free claim help. DarrasLaw has recovered $800 million in wrongfully denied insurance benefits, placing the firm in a disability league of its own.

Earning a position in this prestigious list is an honor afforded to very few; only five percent of attorneys in Southern California receive this distinction from Super Lawyers.

“At DarrasLaw, we help the disabled and disadvantaged take on billion-dollar insurance companies and let get the disability and long-term care benefits they paid for,” Darras says. “I am truly thankful to my peers and to Super Lawyers for this continued recognition of the hard work we do every day.”

About DarrasLaw

DarrasLaw is the nation's top disability insurance litigation firm. Led by Frank N. Darras, their legal team has taken on and beaten all major disability insurance companies. DarrasLaw has seen, evaluated, litigated, and resolved more disability and long-term care cases than any disability and long-term care litigation firm in the United States.