D.L. Newslow Announces Partnership with Mr. Rod Wheeler

Orlando, Florida: D.L. Newslow & Associates, Inc., local food safety and quality management system training and consultancy firm, has partnered with Mr. Rod Wheeler of the Global Food Defense Institute and a contributor to Fox News Network, to offer Food Defense training and consultation services. These courses cover topics such as site vulnerability assessments, writing food facility defense plans, and training management and front line workers in food defense.

The Food Safety Modernization Act (2011) requires that all facilities that manufacture, process, pack or hold human food intended for consumption in the US perform a site vulnerability assessment and take steps to protect the food chain from terrorism and other threats, including security awareness training. Mr. Rod Wheeler, who has been an on-air contributor to Fox News since 2005, served as a fraud investigator for the attorney general for the state of Ohio, and was a homicide and death investigator in the Washington, D.C. Police Department, will be teaching these workshops and is available for consultation or training on-site at client facilities.

Sadly, we never know when we might be the victim of an attack, and these courses will arm you with the information you need to make calm and rational decisions in the face of such a terrifying situation. Research has shown that training in emergency response does make a difference, and people who have been trained are less likely to panic and make bad decisions when faced with a defensive emergency. Rod Wheeler’s Food Defense Manager Certification is the ideal curriculum to prepare for the unknown and give you the best chance at emerging unscathed from an emergency such as a terrorist attack or active shooter situation. Classes have been scheduled in Orlando, New Orleans and Washington, D.C.

Rod Wheeler also offers several food-based defense and crisis management courses that can be tailored specifically for an organization or individual facilities.

About D.L. Newslow & Associates, Inc.: Founded in 1997, D.L. Newslow & Associates, Inc, is proud to be celebrating our 20th year in business this year. Debby Newslow is well-known in food safety and quality management circles as being the foremost authority on quality and food safety management standards and schemes, as well as FSMA, internal auditing, corrective and preventive action, and much more. Visit us on the web at http://www.newslow.com to learn more about Debby, Rod, and the rest of the associate team along with available workshops (public and organization specific).