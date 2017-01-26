The SAE 2017 Noise and Vibration Convention and Exhibition’s technical program features chats with experts, workshops and keynote presentations.

SAE International announces that registration is now open for the SAE 2017 Noise and Vibration Conference and Exhibition which will be held at the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan on June 12-15, 2017.

This is the premier technical event dedicated to mobility noise, vibration and harshness. Held biennially, this conference serves as a forum for leading automotive, commercial vehicle, and aerospace professionals to share the latest technologies surrounding NVH, and sound quality. The following topics related to vehicle design, engineering and testing will be the focus of the event:



Engine/Powertrain/Drivetrain

Heavy Vehicle and Vehicle Exterior

Numerical Methods

NVH Measurement

Passive and Active NVH Control

Standards, Process and Perspectives

Vehicle Subsystem NVH

Commercial and Specialty Vehicles

The SAE 2017 Noise and Vibration Convention and Exhibition’s technical program features chats with experts, workshops and keynote presentations. The keynote presentations will be presented by Prof. Ahmet Selamet, Fellow, Acoustical Society of America, Fellow, SAE International, Senior CAR Fellow, Professor, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at The Ohio State University; and Gabriella Cerrato, Manager, Global Engineering Services at Bruel & Kjaer.

By attending this event, attendees will gain a full understanding of NVH and sound quality issues related to vehicle design, engineering and testing; learn about the latest trends and solutions in the marketplace; and exchange ideas with leading experts and industry peers from around the world. Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend INCE USA’s NOISE-CON 2017’s sessions along with the shared show floor between the two conferences, due to the co-location of the two events.

To learn more about the SAE 2017 Noise and Vibration Convention and Exhibition or to register, visit sae.org/nvc.

