HCAP Partners Announces Investment in Burke Williams

HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and recognized impact investor, today announced that it has completed a mezzanine debt investment in Burke Williams, Inc. to support the company’s recapitalization and growth initiatives.

Burke Williams was founded in 1986 by Bill and Theresa Armour as the first full-service European-style day spa in California. Over the past 30 years, the Company has experienced tremendous growth and built a loyal customer base across its eleven Northern and Southern California locations. Burke Williams also markets its proprietary results-oriented skin care line, Hunter Vaughn (H2V), and has recently launched the Burke Williams Academy of Massage Therapy with plans for additional expansion of its brands. The Company employs over 1,500 team members to offer over thirty customized services covering massages, facials, skincare, nail, chiropractic, and specialty treatments, and employs over 75 employees at its Nevada operations center.

Bill Armour, co-founder and CEO of Burke Williams, stated, “Working with HCAP Partners on this funding has proved to be both efficient and pleasurable. We found HCAP to be thorough in their process, insightful in their grasp of our business, and committed to our vision to grow the Burke Williams brand while adhering to our company values and principals. We believe that our partnership will prove to be extremely beneficial to both parties and we look forward to working with HCAP to fulfill the potential of Burke Williams in an expanding and lucrative market.”

Frank Mora, Partner, and Hope Mago, Principal, led the transaction for HCAP Partners. Frank Mora commented, “We are excited to partner with the Burke Williams team and have been impressed by the considerable investment by management in each employee to create a culture and skillset unmatched in the industry. This investment in employees is reflected in the highly personalized level of service provided to guests which has resulted in a loyal and fast-growing customer base.”

About Burke Williams

Burke Williams was founded in 1986 by Bill and Theresa Armour as the first full-service European-style day spa in California. Over the past 30 years, the Company has built a loyal customer base across its eleven Northern and Southern California locations. Today, the Company employs over 1,500 team members to offer over 30 customized services covering massages, facials, skin, nail, chiropractic, and specialty treatments.

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $2 million to $9 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $75 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 50 companies since it was founded and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies the team at HCAP Partners provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund three years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. Partners Tim Bubnack, Morgan Miller, Frank Mora, Hope Mago, and Nicolas Lopez lead HCAP Partners’ investment team. For more information, please visit http://www.hcapllc.com or call (858) 259-7654.