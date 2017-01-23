"It is a testament to the hard work of our team and adds further proof to our thousands of happy customers that the online sign experience can be easy and fast." - Madison Page, Signs.com CXO

Signs.com was named as a finalist in both the Customer Service Department of the Year and Contact Center Manager of the Year categories for the prestigious Stevie® Awards. Signs.com and Madison Page, the Customer Experience Officer at Signs.com, will ultimately be awarded a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award. As a finalist, Signs.com is also eligible for the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Customer Service. Voting for the People’s Choice Award will run through February 10th.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes seven of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The final results will be announced during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Finalists from the U.S.A. and several other nations are expected to attend.

Signs.com was selected as a finalist from among more than 2,300 nominations that spanned across virtually every industry, company size and geographic location. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 77 professionals worldwide.

Led by CXO Madison Page, Signs.com boasts the best customer service in the signage industry. Page has helped Signs.com achieve a company-wide chat response time of under 10 seconds and an email response time of 2.5 hours. Both of these figures far outpace industry benchmarks by more than seven times. Additionally, she has led Signs.com to a nearly 50% increase in conversion rate and 64% increase in return customer rate. Signs.com has quickly solidified itself as the unparalleled leader for quality signs online.

Members of seven specialized judging committees will determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists during final judging, to take place January 23 - February 1.

“This year’s first-round judges were treated to many inspiring stories of sales, customer service and business development success around the world,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “The final judges will have a tough task to determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists. We look forward to announcing the results at the awards gala in Las Vegas next month.

“We’re thrilled that our efforts to provide an unmatched customer service experience are being recognized by the Stevie Awards,” Page said. “It is a testament to the hard work of our team and adds further proof to our thousands of happy customers that the online sign experience can be easy and fast. We’re excited what 2017 holds for Signs.com as we continue to grow and improve our ability to wow our customers.”

About Signs.com

Signs.com (https://www.signs.com) is the industry leader for making custom signs online. With a product offering spanning a wide range of materials, Signs.com provides custom signage solutions for businesses of all sizes, as well as home decor prints and decor for consumers in its Signs For Home product line. Signs.com’s unmatched customer service, 100% satisfaction guarantee, one-day printing and free design services have helped position Signs.com for incredible 2017 growth, inclusion in the 2017 Inc. 500 and more.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and supporters of the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.