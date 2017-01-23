SMC³ Continues to Innovate, Launches Intra-Mexico LTL Benchmark

SMC³ unveiled its latest innovation Monday during the first day of the Jump Start 2017 supply chain conference, announcing it has created an LTL rate benchmark for shipments traveling point-to-point within Mexico.

The new product, MexicoLite™ Intra, joins the CzarLite® family of trusted and widely used base rate products. The solution is an extension of MexicoLite, which contains base rates that are already well established for shipments traveling between the U.S. and Mexico. MexicoLite Intra offers rating solutions based on dimensional weight, modeled on Mexico-to-Mexico postal codes and delivered in Mexican pesos.

Before the introduction of intra-Mexico pricing, shippers and logistics service providers working in Mexico did not have a reliable way to benchmark the pricing data they received from carriers. These customers now have the power to determine their best costs for their shipments every single time.

“U.S.-, Canadian- and Mexican-based shippers and 3PLs have lacked a set of intra-Mexican benchmark rates for use in their negotiations with carriers. We created MexicoLite Intra to fill that void and meet overwhelming marketplace demand,” said Andrew Slusher, president and CEO of SMC³. “These customers now have the ability to compare our neutral base rate with rates provided by each carrier.”

To fulfill its promise of being an ally for shippers and 3PLs operating within Mexico, SMC³ has partnered with the top Mexican carriers to present a holistic view of the market and accurately measure shifts in pricing. SMC³ will expand and grow its Mexican benchmarking services as the needs of customers change.

About SMC³

SMC³ is a hub of expertise in the LTL arena. Fueled by heavyweight, analytical APIs, SMC³ delivers its core competency – LTL pricing expertise – through collaborative pricing technology that supports end-to-end, ongoing predictability in shipper/3PL-carrier relationships. More than 5,000 North American shippers, carriers, logistics service providers and freight-payment companies rely on SMC³’s sophisticated LTL base rates, content, and expert bidding and planning tools to make the best business decisions, achieve higher returns on their transportation investment, and meet the dynamic demands of the market. Through hosted API solutions, SMC³ supports the entire supply chain with industry-leading speed, reliability and performance. SMC³: Investing a lifetime to help optimize freight transportation.