Four of the world’s leading insurance law firms have joined forces to deliver legal services for insurers and their global clients.

Conceived and formed to meet the legal needs of the growing multinational insurance market, Legalign Global employs an innovative legal services business model for the insurance sector delivered seamlessly across jurisdictions by best-in-region law firms that share consistent, unparalleled service standards.

Legalign Global comprises founding member firms BLD Bach Langheid Dallmayr (Germany), DAC Beachcroft (United Kingdom), Wilson Elser (United States) and Wotton + Kearney (Australia), and has 2,000 lawyers in 58 offices throughout the United States, Europe, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

While some member firms’ practices extend beyond insurance, Legalign Global will focus on three primary areas: Insurance / Reinsurance Coverage, Insurance / Reinsurance Defense and Insurance Regulatory & Compliance.

“The globalization of our economy has resulted in an increasing number of companies conducting business across jurisdictions, requiring multinational insurance programs and creating a demand for high-quality, consistent legal representation when cross-border disputes occur,” said Daniel J. McMahon, Wilson Elser chairman.

“Legalign Global, unlike networks of loosely affiliated law firms, is a closely knit, integrated alliance with a codified global Client Service Charter that helps ensure all member firms deliver consistent, quality service to our clients.”

Key to the unique offering of the Legalign Global model is the vast intellectual capital related to insurance that combines local insight with international reach, cost efficiencies and innovative claims solutions.

“We are honored to join with such outstanding law firms and look forward to serving current and prospective clients as part of this unique and impressive alliance,” added McMahon.

About BLD Bach Langheid Dallmayr

BLD Bach Langheid Dallmayr is the leading German law firm in insurance and liability law. The specialisation has been in place since the founding of the firm in 1911. Today more than 150 lawyers in five locations across Germany (Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt, Berlin and Karlsruhe) work for nearly all German insurance companies and numerous clients in the international insurance and business markets. As market leader, BLD aims to offer the best legal advice which is available in German insurance and liability law. BLD also strives to provide operational excellence and extra services which create real economic value for insurance companies and their insureds. More information is available on the firm website: http://www.bld.eu.

About DAC Beachcroft

DAC Beachcroft combines one of the most comprehensive UK legal networks with coverage across Europe, Latin America, North America and Asia-Pacific. We are market leaders in health, insurance and real estate. Our lawyers provide a full-service commercial, transactional, claims, risk and advisory capability for clients in a wide range of industry sectors. DAC Beachcroft refers to the DAC Beachcroft Group, which includes a number of differently regulated entities within the UK and internationally. For more information, please visit: http://www.dacbeachcroft.com.

About Wilson Elser

Wilson Elser, a full-service and leading defense litigation law firm, serves its clients with nearly 800 lawyers in 30 offices in the United States and one in London. Founded in 1978, it ranks among the top 200 law firms identified by The American Lawyer and is included in the top 50 of The National Law Journal's survey of the nation’s largest law firms. Wilson Elser serves a growing, loyal base of clients with innovative thinking and an in-depth understanding of their respective businesses. For more information, please visit: http://www.wilsonelser.com

About Wotton + Kearney

Wotton + Kearney has one focus ─ insurance law ─ with over 120 lawyers across our offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, all specialising in the handling of insurance claims and coverage issues across all commercial insurance product lines. W + K’s dedication to the insurance makes it the law firm of choice for some of the largest insurers, brokers and their customers in Australia and across the Asia Pacific region. In 2017, Chambers & Partners Asia Pacific again recognised Wotton + Kearney as a Band 1 insurance firm acting for major insurers on big-ticket disputes, including Public & Product Liability, Financial Lines and PI matters. More information is available on the firm website: http://www.wottonkearney.com.au.