KJM Capital, LLC, an Orlando, Florida- based private equity firm, announced it is rolling out a family of established, regional, refrigerated truckload carriers under a new brand name, Cold Carriers. Cold Carriers will be the master brand that presides over the sub-brands of its three, initial operating carriers:



Gantt Trucking

Interide Transport

Sunco Trucking

The company is supporting the launch and highlighting its services, geographic coverage, and driver recruiting links with a new website, http://www.coldcarriers.com.

KJM Capital completed the successful acquisitions of Lexington, South Carolina-based Charles Gantt Trucking and Salt Lake City-based Interide Transport in 2015. In 2016 KJM Capital acquired Lakeland, Florida-based Sunco Trucking (also d/b/a Watkins Refrigerated) and northern Utah-based Blue Sky Logistics. Cold Carriers offers full truckload, temperature-controlled transport services with a combined fleet of over 450 tractors and 700 refrigerated units, providing transportation needs to blue chip shippers, nationwide. Substantially all of the fleet consists of late-model tractors and trailers, (2014 and newer) while being compliant with ELD regulations.

Cold Carriers plans to continue strategically expanding its nationwide transportation network and capabilities by acquiring additional refrigerated truckload carriers in 2017. While the regional carriers will continue to operate under each of their brands, each has been integrated onto a common transportation management platform, one that has been designed to deliver a seamless customer experience to shippers and producers throughout the continental U.S.

Cold Carriers is sponsoring the Opening Night reception at the 2017 Food Shippers of America conference in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 6:00 pm. The company plans to welcome and to share its vision with conference attendees during the evening.

About KJM Capital:

KJM Capital, LLC was founded by Kenneth Meister and his partners to acquire leading lower to middle market companies that serve business customers. According to Meister, several additional acquisitions are planned for 2017 to continue to build a family of truckload temperature-controlled carriers that will be integrated on a common transportation management software platform to offer seamless services to its customers.