Enbala Named in Global Cleantech 100 The Automation of Everything award is a tribute to both the Enbala team and the utilities we’re working with to leverage the power of distributed energy.

Enbala Power Networks today announced it was named in the prestigious 2017 Global Cleantech 100, produced by CTG (Cleantech Group), whose work keeps its audiences and clients in touch with emerging trends, leading innovation companies and the key players in sustainable innovation.

The Global Cleantech 100 features companies that are best positioned to solve tomorrow’s clean technology challenges and is a comprehensive list of private companies with the highest potential to make significant market impact within a 5-10 year timeframe.

In addition to being named as one of the top 100 private companies in cleantech, Enbala was also the recipient of the “Automation of Everything” Award. Sponsored by ABB Technology Ventures, this is awarded to a company with significant impact on industrial automation and energy efficiency.

“We are honored to see the work we’re doing to create a more sustainable future recognized by such a prestigious organization,” said Enbala President and CEO Arthur "Bud" Vos, “and the Automation of Everything award is a tribute to both the Enbala team and the utilities we’re working with to leverage the power of distributed energy.”

The Global Cleantech 100 list is collated by combining proprietary CTG research data, with weighted qualitative judgments of hundreds of nominations and specific inputs from a global 86-person Expert Panel. To qualify for the list, companies must be independent, for-profit, cleantech companies that are not listed on any major stock exchange.

This year, a record number of nominations were received: 9,900 distinct companies from 77 countries. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 325 companies. Short-listed nominees were reviewed by CTG’s Expert Panel, resulting in a finalized list of 100 companies from 17 countries.

The 86-member expert panel was drawn equally from leading financial investors and representatives of multi-national corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting across Asia, Europe and North America. The composition of the expert panel broadly represents the global cleantech community, from pioneers and leaders to veterans and new entrants. The diversity of panelists results in a list of companies that command an expansive base of respect and support from many important players within the global cleantech innovation ecosystem.

“From day one, the purpose of the Global Cleantech 100 program was to act as our barometric read on how the many facets that contribute to the emergence and maturing of an innovation theme like cleantech (the ‘doing of more with less’) are changing year on year,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, CTG (Cleantech Group). “Now in its 8th year, we see more signals this year of the ongoing mainstreaming of clean technologies, sustainability and resource efficiency on its journey towards the point where this is just the normal way business is done.”

About Enbala Power Networks

Enbala Power Networks is focused on making the world’s power grids greener and more reliable, efficient and predictable by harnessing the power of distributed energy. Enbala’s real-time energy-balancing platform is transforming energy system operations through its revolutionary, highly flexible approach for creating controllable and dispatchable energy resources. It unobtrusively captures and aggregates available customer loads, energy storage and renewable energy sources to form a network of continuously controlled energy resources.

The platform dynamically optimizes and dispatches these resources to respond to the real-time needs of the power system – all without impacting customer operations. For more information, visit http://www.enbala.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Enbala.

About Cleantech Group

Founded in 2002, the mission of Cleantech Group (CTG) is to accelerate sustainable innovation. Our subscriptions, events and programs are all designed to help corporates, investors, and all players in the innovation ecosystem discover and connect with the key companies, trends, and people in the market. Our coverage is global, spans the entire clean technology theme and is relevant to the future of all industries. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with a growing international presence in London.