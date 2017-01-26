“Today, Facebook is no longer just one of many options for dealers, it’s an absolute requirement, because this is where people are at their most reachable," said Brad Title, CEO and Founder of Gubagoo

Gubagoo, the leading provider of dealer communications solutions today, at the National Automobile Dealers Association conference in New Orleans, announced the availability of Web RESQ 2.0, a new technology platform that enables advanced communication capabilities on two key customer channels: Video and Facebook.

Web RESQ Video: Comprehensive Ability to Stream and Share Video

Web RESQ Video offers a richer sales experience that aligns with customer expectations: fully 53% of online car shoppers use video to make their purchase decision (1). And today, whether it’s a sales walk-around, or a chance to show service needs in real-time, the video chat capability offered by Web RESQ gives dealerships a powerful way to communicate with customers.

“This video capability adds a whole new level of engagement for dealerships,” said Brad Title, CEO and Founder of Gubagoo. “For example, if a salesperson ‘RESQ’d’ a conversation by stepping in and taking over the call, that same salesperson can quickly send the customer a video walk-around of the car they want to buy. And best of all, the salesperson can do the walk around as live stream – all through chat.”

Web RESQ Facebook Integration: Drive More Traffic and Convert More Leads

Surveys show that people spend an average of 40 minutes every day on Facebook(2), which is why Web RESQ provides instant messaging, with a full solution that offers instant messages, inventory integration, offers and video. With Web RESQ, Facebook Messenger conversations are handled just like chat, and dealers who respond to customers in real-time get an “immediate response badge” from Facebook. This lets people know that you are open and doing immediate business on the channel.

