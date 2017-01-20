Pura Naturals Announces New Division – Pura Marine

Pura Naturals, Inc. - Pura Marine “We are dedicated to focusing our proprietary technologies on industries and markets where we can provide better solutions for current challenges and unmet needs,” said Derek Duhame, President of Pura Naturals, Inc.

Pura Naturals (OTC Markets: PNAT), announces the launch of Pura Marine, a division focused on developing solutions using AirTech Foam technologies and allied products directed towards oil spill prevention and remediation in our waterways. Pura Marine is currently in negotiations with some of the largest marine oil transport companies in the United States and in addition is actively pursuing business in the trucking and oil sectors. “We are dedicated to focusing our proprietary technologies on industries and markets where we can provide better solutions for current challenges and unmet needs,” said Derek Duhame, President of Pura Naturals, Inc.

During its first quarter Pura Marine will have a symposium for prospective clients in both the government and marine industries. Pura Marine is expected to be an additional source of revenue for Pura Naturals, Inc. in 2017 and beyond.



Capt. Jim Russell joins Pura Marine as an advisor. Jim brings over 38-years of knowledge and expertise as a USCG 500 Ton Master of Tow in the Fuel and Oil Transportation Industries.

Pura Marine has participated and provided input with the following industry events:

Olive Crest Charity Pro-Am Saltwater Bass Fishing Tournament

The Olive Crest event was viewed by over 5 million through the television and internet show, Angler Chronicles, on the Fox Sports West channels. The event raised over $250,000 for the Olive Crest charity.

Prevention First Trade Show - Long Beach Harbor, CA

Long Beach Harbor’s Prevention First two-day trade show gave the Pura Marine products significant exposure to the commercial marine market, highlighting the products’ prevention as well as containment capabilities.

PCC Harbor Masters and Port Managers Convention – Long Beach, CA

PCC members include Ports and Marinas in the United States including the states of Alaska, California, Oregon, Washington and the Canadian Province of British Columbia. Pura is a proud member of this organization as well.

Pura Marine is currently conducting large-scale field tests with the product line in several large marine corporations.

# # #

Inquiries

Robert Doherty,

Chief Executive Officer

info(at)puranaturalsproducts(dot)com

949-273-8100

About Pura Naturals

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals’ foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Further information can be found at http://www.puranaturalsproducts.com

Forward looking statements and other important information

Some of the statements herein constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the following:



general economic and business conditions, both national and in the regions in which the Company will operate;

industry capacity;

demographic changes;

existing laws and government regulations and changes in, or the failure to comply with, such laws and regulations;

competition;

challenges to our intellectual property rights;

technological developments that increase the cost of providing or reduce the demand for the Company’s services;

changes in business strategy or development plans;

the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

the availability and terms of obtaining capital to fund the Company’s business;

and other factors referenced herein.

In connection with, and because we desire to take advantage of, the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we caution readers regarding certain forward looking statements in the following discussion and elsewhere in this report and in any other statement made by, or on our behalf. Forward-looking statements are statements not based on historical information and which relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control and many of which, with respect to future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward looking statements made by, or on our behalf. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

In some cases, you can identify forward‑looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “intend,” “expects,” “plan,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward‑looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements.