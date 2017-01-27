Veterinary Management Groups Surpasses 900 Practices

My VMG group provides encouragement to stay on the leading edge of medicine while achieving operational efficiencies through the sharing of best business practices within the group. - Dr. Susan Baker in West Palm Beach, FL

Veterinary Study Groups (VSG), the umbrella organization for the Veterinary Management Groups (VMG) operating throughout the United States and Canada, announces it has surpassed 900 practices. These practices are owned by nearly 700 veterinarians operating predominantly within the small animal and equine segments of the US profession. The practices include 3,800 full-time equivalent veterinarians on staff, approximately 15,000 employees and more than $2 billion in aggregate revenue.

Each of the 38 VMGs consist of 16 to 22 members who meet bi-annually to share information, data, management experiences, ideas, resources, problems, solutions, and successes. Mutual support and motivation help each member to attain higher levels of success as practice managers and leaders. These independent practice owners gain access to intellectual capital, purchasing programs and professional development resources typically available only to the largest corporate practice groups.

This is exemplified by the experience of member Dr. Duffy Jones of Peachtree Hills Animal Hospital in Atlanta. Dr. Jones, president and board member of the Georgia Veterinary Medical Association, explains, “The diverse membership in my VSG group shares a variety of insights and best practices to help my practice succeed. The rebates and collective buying perks are great benefits, but even more valuable is the sharing of information and ideas with like-minded veterinarians.”

Dr. Susan Baker, owner and medical director of Baker Veterinary Clinic in West Palm Beach, FL and member of VMG 5 since 2007, explains she joined to augment her role as a clinician and a business owner. Dr. Baker relates, “As a veterinarian, medical excellence is our highest priority. My VMG group provides encouragement to stay on the leading edge of medicine while achieving operational efficiencies through the sharing of best business practices within the group. In addition, as a practice owner, my participation has provided an opportunity to advance professional satisfaction while also achieving a better work/life balance.”

More information about Veterinary Management Groups, including membership and contact details, may be found at veterinarystudygroups.com.