Ultimate Medical Academy today announced the keynote speakers for the nonprofit educational institution’s inaugural K-20 Education Summit to be held March 23-25, 2017 in Tampa, and reminded educators and education leaders to submit their proposals to present by Jan. 25, 2017.

The keynote speakers include Dr. Michelle R. Weise, executive director of the Sandbox Collaborative, the R&D arm of strategy and innovation at Southern New Hampshire University; Dr. Jamila Lyiscott, postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Urban and Minority Education of Teachers College, Columbia University in New York City; and Chris Lehmann, founding principal of the Science Leadership Academy, a progressive science and technology high school in Philadelphia.

“Our speakers are leading a national conversation on innovation in online and blended learning environments,” said Geordie Hyland, UMA senior vice president of Online Programs and Campus Operations. “Our goal for the summit is to bring together educators and education leaders, particularly those committed to the success of students facing barriers, to share methods and success stories. We’re thrilled to have so many powerful voices participate in the conversation about how to change lives through education.”

Bringing together a wide-range of practitioners from all sectors representing primary, secondary and post-secondary education, the K-20 Summit will explore this year’s inaugural theme, “all means ALL,” a reference to facilitating access, equity and graduation in education. This includes a focus on collaboration to optimize learning models that engage, retain and prepare students for and through post-secondary graduation and workforce career planning.

Featuring a three-track series – Leadership, Student Support Services, and Curriculum and Instruction – the K-20 Summit will give attendees the opportunity to participate in presentation sessions, roundtable workshops and expert discussion panels while contributing to a nationwide dialogue focused on access, persistence and advocacy.

The K-20 Summit will be held in Tampa on March 23, 2017 at UMA’s facility, 3101 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., on March 24, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, 2900 Bayport Dr., and on March 25, 2017 in conjunction with the UMA Spring Commencement at the USF Sun Dome.

For more information, please download the Proposal Submission Guidelines and Agenda at the K-20 Summit website. Registration is also open for the K-20 Summit via the website.

