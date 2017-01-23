Updating to ISO 17100 signals our commitment to clients that translations will be one less thing they'll have to worry about.

Idem Translations, a provider of translation and localization services for life science companies, has achieved ISO 17100:2015 certification following a comprehensive audit performed by international testing and inspection organization, TÜV SÜD America. ISO 17100 is the globally recognized standard that establishes guidance for critical processes within translation, quality of service, delivery requirements, translator evaluation and selection, technical resource specifications and general management guidelines for translation service providers. ISO 17100:2015 replaces the previous European standard for translation services, EN 15038:2006, thus addressing changes within the industry.

Idem Translations is among the first U.S. translation providers specialized in life science to receive

ISO 17100 certification by TÜV SÜD America. Idem is proud to have successfully passed TÜV SÜD America’s stringent auditing procedures, validating the company’s strict approach for producing superior translated content for its clients.

“Our clients work in regulated industries where safety and traceability are the very foundation of their development and manufacturing processes. They rely on Idem Translations to ensure that translation processes follow the same quality control steps that are both repeatable and auditable,” said Jessica Alexander, Vice President of Quality & Operations at Idem Translations. “Updating our ISO certification to 17100 signals our commitment to continually reduce risk throughout the translation process, and provides a guarantee to clients that translation will be one less thing they’ll have to worry about.”

“Companies like Idem Translations that invest in multiple ISO standards like ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and ISO 17100 recognize the importance of certification not just to clients but to the overall mission of continuous process improvement,” said Dr. Christopher Devine, President of Devine Guidance International. “More than just standards, these certifications mean that the company is focused on meeting tough industry requirements that result in exceptional vendor care.”

About Idem Translations, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Idem Translations, Inc. is a full-service provider of translation and localization services. Idem specializes in certified translations for medical device, biomedical, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as other organizations and entities working in the life sciences sector, such as contract research organizations (CROs), healthcare research centers, and institutional review boards (IRBs). The company is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business and holds certifications to ISO 9001:2008, ISO 13485:2003, and ISO 17100:2015.