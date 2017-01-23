Brady Releases New SPC Absorbent & Spill Control Catalog

Brady SPC Catalog Our updated catalog is an excellent resource for browsing our range of innovative products, learning more about product features and finding the right fit for your needs.

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, today announced its new Brady SPC Absorbent and Spill Control Catalog. The re-designed, 120-page catalog features Brady’s full line of SPC absorbents and spill response products, including more than 6 new products. It also features easy-to-use cost comparisons, selection guides and more.

“Brady SPC is dedicated to providing reliable absorbents and spill response solutions to help customers establish and maintain a safer, more compliant facility,” says Courtney Bohman, global product manager for Brady SPC. “Our updated catalog is an excellent resource for browsing our range of innovative products, learning more about product features and finding the right fit for your needs.”

The updated Brady SPC Absorbent and Spill Control Catalog includes the following new products:



BRIGHTSORB™ High Visibility Safety Absorbents

TOUGHSORB™ Permanent & Semi-Permanent Adhesive Mats

SpillFix® Granular Absorbent

Drip Pads

Expanded Spill Berm Offerings

Specialty Bodily Fluids, Battery Acid, Mercury and Formaldehyde Spill Kits

In addition to new products, the updated catalog features an expanded industry overview section, cost comparisons between granular, rags and pads, product selection guides, and a new section on protection against slips, trips and falls.

Download a copy of the Brady SPC Absorbent & Spill Control Catalog, view an interactive PDF version or request a print copy by contacting a Brady representative at 1-888-250-3082.

For More Information

For Brady’s complete product offering, visit BradyID.com.

About Brady Corporation:

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2016, employed approximately 6,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2016 sales were approximately $1.12 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at bradycorp.com.

# # #