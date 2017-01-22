Shoemaker Industrial Solutions Launches New Mobile Friendly Website

Shoemaker Industrial Solutions is pleased to announce the launch of its new website. This new website is mobile and tablet friendly and highlights many of the company's AC and DC electric motor repair and rewinding services. The new website also highlights the company's many field service offerings. Some of the field services highlighted on the website are reliability / predictive maintenance services that include vibration analysis, on-site balancing and laser shaft alignment. The new website also details the company's electrical equipment installation and removal services. Lastly, the new website highlights the many engineering services the company offers. A sample of some of those engineering services are AC and DC drive troubleshooting and repair along with custom control panel design, engineering and fabrication.

About Shoemaker Industrial Solutions

Shoemaker Industrial Solutions is the premier electric motor repair service center in Central Ohio. Shoemaker Industrial Solutions has been in business for nearly 80 years and offers a complete menu of services to its industrial partners in Central Ohio. Shoemaker Industrial Solutions specializes in AC and DC electric motor repair and rewinding. Shoemaker Industrial Solutions also offers complete mechanical repair services for pumps and gear reducers. The company offers many field services to its clients in the form of vibration analysis, infrared thermography, ultrasonic inspection, on-site balancing and AC and DC Drive engineering and troubleshooting.

Media Contact:

Beckie Kletrovets

614-294-5626