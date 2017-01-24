Today, The Sensory Club announced the opening of the first sensory gym and multi-sensory environments of their kind in Waukesha County. On March 1, 2017, the facility will open its doors to welcome children and adults with disabilities to explore their sensory needs. With more than 35,000 people over the age of five years old with a disability in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, our community could benefit a great deal from The Sensory Club. No other place in Waukesha County offers occupational therapy equipment or multi-sensory environments for public access for both children and adults — The Sensory Club offers it all in one place.

As a member-based community, The Sensory Club aims to encourage a safe, nurturing and fun space where its members can explore this unique sensory gym and these private multi-sensory environments. The sensory gym is an open concept gym that features various therapeutic swings, a rainbow acrobat swing, monkey bars, a rock climbing wall, cargo nets, crash pads, heavy cubes, a self-cleaning sanitary ball pit and more. The Sensory Club also has multi-sensory environments — private rooms that can be completely customized and enjoyed by each member; the rooms can be reserved online at the club’s website. Each customizable multi-sensory environment uses music, lights, scents, bubble tubes, mirrors, fiber optics, vibro-acoustic loungers and crash pads to meet specific sensory needs.

“It has always been our goal to provide a long-term solution for people of all ages to meet their sensory needs,” say Brian Hall and Laura Martin, owners of The Sensory Club. “Our goal is to encourage growth and positivity through the use of our unique sensory gym and multi-sensory environments.”

The Sensory Club aims to help build confident, caring and capable kids, teens and adults through their experiences at the gym. The Sensory Club’s environment allows members to feel comfortable with themselves and explore their individual sensory needs. It provides a safe haven for preteens and teens with special needs to connect with and support each other. It is also a place for adults to practice self-sufficiency in their daily activities and build supportive relationships within a community of friends. The multi-sensory environments also help support the dementia and Alzheimer’s communities by providing sensory stimulation. Benefits include bringing enjoyment, reducing anxiety and depression, and increasing social interaction and connections with family members.

All of the sensory experiences available benefit people of all ages, helping them to meet and grow beyond the expectations of their doctors and therapists.

Open seven days a week, The Sensory Club will be conveniently located in Waukesha County. Call 262-269-5200 for membership details or visit thesensoryclub.com for more information. Like The Sensory Club on Facebook and follow it on Twitter @TheSensoryClub.

About The Sensory Club:

The Sensory Club owners Brian Hall and Laura Martin recognized the importance of having an outlet for Laura’s son, who lives with autism, to stay true to a sensory diet. In doing so, they saw changes in his neurological connections and overall happiness; however, they were challenged by the increasing costs of occupational therapy and lack of access to equipment to best meet his needs. As an adjunct to recommended therapy, Brian and Laura developed The Sensory Club to provide public access to occupational therapy equipment and enhance community members’ individual progress year-round for a monthly fee equivalent to or less than the typical cost of an hour of occupational therapy. The Sensory Club will be centrally located in Waukesha County at W238 N1690 Rockwood Dr., Suite 500, in Pewaukee, Wisconsin 53188. Please visit http://www.thesensoryclub.com or e-mail laura(at)thesensoryclub.com for more information.