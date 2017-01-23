This comfortable “pit stop in a bag” holds all of their drones, tools, gear and accessories — and is designed to meet most U.S. domestic and international carry-on requirements. “The new FPV Airport Helipak features YKK RC Fuse zippers, 1680D Ballistic nylon bottom panel, metal hardware, and nylon webbing that are the most durable, long lasting materials available," said Mike Sturm, Think Tank Photo's FPV designer.

“The bottom line is that, to date, most carrying solutions for FPV racing have been of inferior quality,” said Think Tank co-founder, designer, and FPV racer Mike Sturm. “The new FPV Airport Helipak features YKK RC Fuse zippers, 1680D Ballistic nylon bottom panel, metal hardware, and nylon webbing that are the most durable, long lasting materials available. FPV racers should be concerned only with winning, not with what to do if their bag rips.”

KEY FEATURES



Custom divider set specifically designed for the FPV pilot allows you to reconfigure your bag depending on what gear you are carrying

Dedicated 15” laptop pocket

Multiple lash points to attach drones or a portable chair to the outside of the pack

Pockets for tripod attachment or water bottle on both sides

Elastic daisy chains in main compartment hold essential tools, props or antennas

Easily configures to hold complete parallel charging systems

Extra-large internal pocket for props

Internal see-through mesh pockets for small tools and accessories: rotor blades, screwdriver, cables, etc.

Contoured adjustable harness with lumbar support, articulated air-channel and removable padded waistbelt enables travel into remote areas

Height-adjustable sternum strap

Robust handles ensure rapid and easy retrieval from overhead bins, car trunks, etc.

Seam-sealed rain cover helps to protect your gear

MATERIALS

Exterior: For superior water-resistance, all exterior fabric has a durable water-repellant (DWR) coating, plus the underside of the fabric has a polyurethane coating. The backpack also features YKK® RC Fuse (abrasion-resistant) zippers, 1680D ballistic nylon bottom panel, 600D polyester, 550D polyspun, 3D air mesh, ultra-stretch pockets, Y-buckles, 320G airmesh, nylon webbing, and 3-ply bonded nylon thread.

Interior: Removable closed-cell foam dividers, 210D silver-toned nylon, polyurethane-backed velex liner, 2x polyurethane coated

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Exterior Dimensions: 13.6” W x 19.7” H x 8.9” D (34.5 x 50 x 22.5 cm)

Interior Dimensions: 13” W x 19” H x 7.9” D (33 x 47.8 x 20 cm)

Laptop Compartment: 13” W x 18.5” H x 1.4” D (33 x 47 x 3.5 cm)

Weight (with all accessories): 4.4 lbs. (2 kg)

ABOUT THINK TANK PHOTO

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Think Tank Photo is a group of designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work and developing inventive new carrying solutions that meet their needs. They are dedicated to using only the highest quality materials and design principles, and employing materials that are environmentally benign.