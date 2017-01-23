Area Diesel Service, Inc. is a trusted provider of BorgWarner turbochargers and other quality diesel parts. Area Diesel Service recently announced it will open a new store in Indianapolis, Indiana to serve customers in the city as well as those near the East Coast.

Diesel fuel injection and turbocharger provider Area Diesel Service, Inc. is slated to open the doors of its newest location in Indianapolis, Indiana later this month. The new Area Diesel Service location will allow the trusted company to serve customers in person in Indiana as well as expedite shipping of diesel parts to the eastern US. The new facility will be located at 5732 West 71st Street in Indianapolis.

The leading Midwest provider of parts and services ranging from diesel power products—such as BorgWarner turbochargers—to fuel injector repair expects the expertise and attentive service customers enjoy at the newest Area Diesel store to solidify the company as top-of-mind not only for local customers but for East Coast diesel engine enthusiasts and dealers as well. “Our customer base has grown over time so we now serve people all over the country. The new Indianapolis store will make our services and parts more accessible to those on the fringe of Midwest states and further east,” said Area Diesel Branch Manager and Web Coordinator Corey Stallings. “In general, this is our most recent accomplishment in expanding our offerings to reach more dealers and customers, which we couldn’t be more excited about.”

Stallings added that another initial goal for the new Indianapolis store is to provide warehousing space for Area Diesel’s BorgWarner turbochargers, Magnum parts, and agricultural and truck modules. BorgWarner turbochargers in particular are a sought-after product line offered by Area Diesel, explained Stallings: “We’re one of only nine franchise distributors for BorgWarner turbos in the US and have carried the BorgWarner line since the late 1970s. Expanding our availability of this product line specifically is exciting for us because we’ve stood behind the quality and performance of BorgWarner for decades.”

He continued, “There’s also just as much need for Agricultural Diesel Solutions modules and Magnum parts on the East Coast as there is in the Midwest, so the new Area Diesel store will focus on offering a huge inventory of products in both categories to serve the farmers, truckers, repair shops and enthusiasts who rely on those parts to get the job done.”

In addition to the Indianapolis store’s supply of diesel engine parts like turbochargers and fuel injectors, Stallings said a continuation of Area Diesel’s quality customer service at the Indianapolis store will include the option for customers to have pumps or turbochargers in need of repair shipped to the company’s Carlinville, Illinois headquarters. The new store will also offer local deliveries of parts—an offering on par with industry standards—and will employ a full-time salesman to engage with the local diesel community and help familiarize it with Area Diesel’s products and services.

About Area Diesel Service

With more than 40 years of experience and an equal number of full-time employees, including factory-trained diesel technicians, Area Diesel Service is committed to providing the best in service and products for its dealers and customers. A leader in the Midwest diesel market, Area Diesel works to honor the principles set by its founder, Val Leefers, while now offering its vast inventory of diesel products online to the national and international markets.

For more information on Area Diesel’s innovative diesel performance products, visit areadieselservice.com or contact Corey Stallings at coreys(at)areadiesel(dot)com.