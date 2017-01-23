Certiport Releases Adobe Certified Associate Animate CC Exam

Certiport (http://www.certiport.com), a Pearson VUE business, the leading test delivery solution provider for the global workforce and academic markets, today announces the release of the Adobe Certified Associate (ACA) Animate CC exam. Interactive designers and animators have used Flash Professional for years to produce some of the most engaging content on the web. With the emergence of new technologies for mobile and the shift to web standards, Adobe has retooled Flash Professional and renamed it Animate CC. Adobe Animate CC incorporates native HTML5 Canvas and WebGL support to offer even greater capabilities and reach.

The new ACA Animate CC exam incorporates the updates found in the software, thus better evaluating students’ knowledge of the most current and relevant web animation tools. Exam objectives have been created to include: knowledge of ActionScript 3.0, JavaScript for HTML5 Canvas and WebGL platforms.

“Individuals who earn ACA certification gain a competitive advantage when entering the workforce, and the new Animate CC exam validates the most current animation skills,” said Aaron Osmond, general manager, Certiport, a Pearson VUE business. “ACA certification shows potential employers the individual has the knowledge and ability to be creative, effective and productive in an environment where digital media skills are required.”

“Flash Professional has been the standard for producing rich animations on the web for many years,” said Rich Lee, senior product marketing manager for Adobe Creative Cloud. “Due to the demand for animations that leverage web standards, we completely rewrote the tool and renamed it Animate CC. We are pleased to work with Certiport to help individuals utilize the new ACA Animate CC exam for updated skills assessment.”

For more information about ACA visit http://www.certiport.com/aca.

About Certiport

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 14,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Technology Associate certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Associate certification program, the Autodesk Certified User and Autodesk Certified Professional certification programs, the Intuit QuickBooks Certified User certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification and the Certiport Business Fundamentals certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 26 languages worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/certiport.

"Certiport" and "IC3" are registered trademarks of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.